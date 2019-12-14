Trey Lewis made six 3-pointers on the way to 24 points to lead Ohio County to an 80-50 win Friday over McLean County in Calhoun. The Eagles made 13 3s as a team. Dennis Manning scored 16 points, Elijah Decker added 13 and Shane Frady had 10 points.
McLean County was up 18-7 at the end of the first quarter but Ohio County scored 58 points in the second and third quarters to take command.
Logan Patterson led McLean County with 13 points and Jacob Clark had 11.
McLean County lost for the first time in four games. Ohio County is 3-0.
McLEAN COUNTY 18-9-11-12 -- 50
OHIO COUNTY 7-29-29-15 -- 80
McLean County (50) -- Patterson 13, Clark 11, Inglehart 8, Dane 7, Bishop 3, Springer 4, Bracket 2.
Ohio County (80) -- Lewis 24, Manning 16, Decker 13, Frady 10, Renfrow 3, Tichenor 4, Davis 4, Farris 4, Culbertson 2.
BUTLER COUNTY 83, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 66
Parker Rice led four Butler County players scoring in double figures with 17 points in Morgantown. Hayden Hodge scored 15 points, Leevi McMillin added 14 and Solomon Flener had 11 for Butler County (3-0).
Trinity was led by Ethan Howard's 17 points. Kevin Foster had 12 and Denver Dickens added 10 for Trinity (2-3).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 15-15-18-18 -- 66
BUTLER COUNTY 22-16-19-26 -- 83
Whitesville Trinity (66) -- Howard 17, Foster 12, Dickens 10, Wathen 8, Huff 8, Hall 7, B. Goetz 2, N. Goetz 2.
Butler County (83) -- Rice 17, Hodge 15, McMillin 14, Flener 11, Henderson 7, Tutko 6, Hampton 4, Hunt 4, Dockery 3, Lynch 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 56, HANCOCK COUNTY 45
Kaveon Mitchell scored 14 points, Kason Morris had 11 and Justin Shrewsberry added 10 for Breck County in Harned. The Fighting Tigers are 4-1.
Ryan Ogle scored 14 points to lead Hancock County (1-4).
HANCOCK COUNTY 8-9-11-17 -- 45
BRECK COUNTY 10-18-21-17 -- 56
Hancock County (45) -- Ryan Ogle 14, Reeves 7, Potts 6, Elder 5, Ferry 4, Wethington 3, Powers 3, Keown 3.
Breck County (56) -- Kaeveon Mitchell 14, Kason Morris 11, Justin Shrewsberry 10, Brock Lucas 9, Seeger 8, Irwin 4.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 54, CALDWELL COUNTY 46
Trey Lovell scored 18 points and Nash Divine added 12 for Muhlenberg County in Princeton. The Mustangs are 4-1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7-11-13-23 -- 54
CALDWELL COUNTY 7-13-9-17 -- 46
Muhlenberg County (54) -- Lovell 18, Divine 12, Vincent 7, Perkins 7, Johnston 4, Rose 4, Moore 2.
Caldwell County (46) -- Riley 16, Fraley 8, Smiley 7, Branch 7, Blane 5, Spikes 3.
GIRLSBRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 71, HANCOCK COUNTY 46
Isabel Grimes scored 31 points to lead Breckinridge County in Harned. Aleigha Mucker added 13 points and Cassidy McDaniel added 10 for Breck County (5-0).
Karmin Riley scored 15 points to lead Hancock County (3-3).
HANCOCK COUNTY 7-11-18-10 -- 46
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 14-16-20-21 -- 71
Hancock County (46) -- K. Riley 15, Poole 9, Duncan 8, Kratzer 4, Roberts 3, House 3, Lindaur 2, H. Riley 2.
Breckinridge County (71) -- Grimes 31, Mucker 13, McDaniel 10, Tabor 8, Tucker 6, S. Tucker 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY 66, EDMONSON COUNTY 56
Kenzie Renfrow scored 33 points, grabbed eight rebounds, passed for six assists and had six steals for Grayson County in Leitchfield. Aryssa Riggs scored 15 points for Grayson County (3-2).
Katie Lindsey scored 24 points for Edmonson County (2-2).
EDMONSON COUNTY 18-7-17-14 -- 56
GRAYSON COUNTY 10-23-20-13 -- 66
Edmonson County (56) -- Lindsey 24, Ballance 15, Harrison 10, McCombs 5, Vincent 2.
Grayson County (66) -- Renfrow 33, Riggs 15, Snyder 7, Robinson 6, Kiper 4, Nash 1.
BUTLER COUNTY 75, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 59
Cassidy Morris had a game-high 29 points and 13 rebounds for Trinity, but the Lady Bears defeated the Lady Raiders in Morgantown.
Josie Aull added 13 points for the Lady Raiders (1-3).
Taylin Clark scored 25 points and Jaelyn Taylor added 19 for Butler County (1-4).
