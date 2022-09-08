Former Daviess County High School and University of Kentucky catcher Kirk Liebert has signed as a graduate student with the Western Kentucky University baseball team, Hilltoppers head coach Marc Rardin announced Wednesday.
Liebert, a 6-foot, 195-pounder, played in 29 games with 17 starts for the Wildcats last season. He hit .219 at the plate with 11 runs batted in and 10 runs scored while also drawing 16 walks and sported a flawless fielding percentage.
