LINCOLN MEMORIAL 77, KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 75
LINCOLN MEMORIAL
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Devin Whitfield 37 10 16 2 2 9 3 1 25
C. McCauley 35 5 11 2 3 3 1 2 14
Rhondi Hackett 32 6 8 0 0 5 1 5 12
Cameron Henry 36 2 10 4 4 4 4 3 9
Anthony Brown 27 2 5 4 4 4 7 1 8
Alex Dahling 21 3 4 0 0 4 0 1 7
Jeremiah Keene 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Julius Brown 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 200 29 57 12 13 29 16 13 77
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN
PLAYER MIN FG FGA FT FTA REB A PF TP
Adam Goetz 38 6 16 5 5 3 8 3 18
Sasha Sukhanov 14 3 7 0 0 3 0 3 6
Mo. Abu Arisha 10 3 3 0 0 1 1 0 6
Jo Griffin 37 1 9 0 0 4 6 2 3
Erik Bell 15 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 2
Stew Currie 25 6 7 3 7 10 1 0 15
Zach Hopewell 31 5 11 0 1 4 1 2 13
Wyatt Battaile 30 4 6 0 0 6 2 2 12
Ben Sisson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29 61 8 13 32 21 12 75
Halftime: KWC 36-35. 3-point field goals: KWC 9-20 (Battaile 4-4, Hopewell 3-6, Goetz 1-4, Griffin 1-4, Sukhanov 0-2), LMU 7-17 (Whitfield 3-6, McCauley 2-5, Dahling 1-2, Henry 1-3, Btown 0-1). Blocks: KWC 1 (Battaile), LMU 2 (Hackett 2). Steals: KWC 4 (4 with 1), LMU 8 (Whitfield 4). Turnovers: KWC 12 (Griffin 4), LMU 10 (4 with 2). Technical fouls: None. Attendance: 629.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.