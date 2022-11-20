LEXINGTON
Like many of its outings in the 2022 college football season, consider Saturday’s game a missed opportunity for Kentucky.
The Wildcats hung around throughout their showdown against top-ranked Georgia, thanks in large part to a defensive unit that held the Bulldogs to 26 points under their scoring average, but there were simply too many mistakes to overcome in a 16-6 loss at Kroger Field.
Small miscues added up to cost UK what would’ve been a 180-degree turnaround from last week’s disappointing 24-21 setback to Vanderbilt. Instead, it was another “what if?” game for the Cats.
According to head coach Mark Stoops, his team “came up short, but the effort was there.”
“We put ourselves in a position,” he said. “I’d like to see us execute a little cleaner in the red zone, get points when we can get points, and, again, try to capitalize on getting the ball in the end zone.”
UK had plenty of chances to do that, of course.
After marching into Georgia territory on their first two drives, the Cats came away scoreless after a turnover on downs and an interception thrown by Will Levis in the end zone.
By contrast, Kentucky’s defense held the Bulldogs to a trio of field goals on their first three drives into the red zone and, as a result, UK trailed only 9-0 at halftime.
However, the mistakes continued after intermission.
Jordan Lovett’s interception gave the ball back to UK early in the second half, but a three-and-out — the second in a string of three straight fruitless possessions — put a halt to any sort of UK drive. Eight plays later, Kenny McIntosh ran in a 9-yard touchdown to put Georgia up 16-0.
The Cats finally seemed to build some momentum when, after a goal-line stand by the defense on its own 1-yard-line early in the fourth frame, UK drove 99 yards in nine plays. Levis capped off the drive with an 8-yard TD strike to wideout Barion Brown, but UK couldn’t come up with the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to a single possession.
UK held the Bulldogs to a punt and trailed by 10 with 4:22 remaining, but Matt Ruffolo missed a 38-yard laces-in field goal after a bad snap and hold.
“What do I say? It’s not good,” an exasperated Stoops said of UK’s continued special-teams shortcomings. “That, anybody can see. I have no good answer. We do it all the time. We have multiple people do it. It’s no good.”
Another forced punt got the Cats the ball again, only to see their drive — and, essentially, the game — end with a turnover on downs near midfield.
The most painful thing for Kentucky and its fans is thinking about what could have been, but that’s been the tale of their entire season so far. The Cats’ defense played its best game of the year against its toughest opponent yet but UK couldn’t take advantage.
The offense had its bright spots, most notably Brown’s 145-yard, one-score performance on 10 receptions. Levis had enough time — the offensive line gave up only one sack — to complete 21-of-30 passes for 206 yards. But too many drops, too many horizontal plays that went nowhere and too many mistakes added up for the loss.
The Cats were legitimately within reaching distance of knocking off the defending national champions from their perch. UK could’ve beaten Georgia, but it would’ve taken a much better performance — not even a perfect day, either, just cleaner execution and a better sense of urgency. A victory over the Bulldogs would’ve helped wipe away some of the disappointment of a season that’s gone off the rails in the second half of the campaign.
Stoops was pleased with the way his players practiced and performed, but he isn’t taking a moral victory, either.
“Our team needs to understand that’s what people expect from our team,” he said. “We’ve done some things right, we’ve done some things wrong, but that’s the way this team plays. We got to get back to being that all the time and competing like that all the time.
“Nobody’s interested in going and celebrating because we played close, but yes, (the players) know the difference between a prideful effort and one that’s not. I don’t think it takes too much to figure that out, and our guys know they need that kind of commitment, that kind of investment and that kind of competitive nature all the time.”
Their next chance comes against Louisville, as UK looks to close the regular season with a win.
