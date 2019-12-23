The Kentucky Wesleyan College men's basketball team battled No. 4 Lincoln Memorial to a stalemate late in the game Sunday afternoon, but Cameron Henry scored on a tip-in during the final seconds to lift the visiting Railsplitters to a 77-75 victory over the Panthers at the Sportscenter.
Henry's score came on a follow-up to Courvoisier McCauley's miss from 3-point range with four seconds left, allowing LMU (12-1) to escape Owensboro with its 12th consecutive victory.
Wesleyan (4-7) trailed by six points after Devin Whitfield's layup with 2:14 remaining, but two straight layups by senior guard Adam Goetz brought the Panthers within two points. Goetz missed a potential game-tying layup moments later, but junior forward Stew Currie corralled the loose ball and was fouled before sinking both free throws to tie the contest with 14 seconds left.
It was a complete turnaround from last season's 87-67 result against the Railsplitters, which second-year KWC coach Drew Cooper attributed to his team's maturity and focus even with the NCAA-mandated holiday break looming.
"I thought our guys played as hard as they could -- physically, mentally and spiritually," Cooper said. "Everyone did their job, and that's what it takes to try to be in the game for 40 minutes against a program like Lincoln Memorial. Just a couple plays short."
LMU jumped out to a 12-4 lead just five minutes into the contest, but Goetz scored five points in an 8-0 run to tie the game at the 12:54 mark of the first half.
Three consecutive 3-pointers by junior guard Zach Hopewell helped push Wesleyan to a six-point lead, which was cut down to a 36-35 advantage by intermission.
The Panthers pushed their lead back to six points on three occasions in the second half, but Lincoln Memorial still hung around. A 7-0 run by the Railsplitters helped them establish a six-point lead of their own down the stretch, setting the stages for Wesleyan's late rally and LMU's eventual game-winning shot.
Goetz finished with 18 points and eight assists for the Panthers, while Currie posted 15 points and 10 rebounds. Hopewell and sophomore guard Wyatt Battaile scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
As a team, the Panthers made 47.5% of their shots from the field, 9-of-20 from beyond the arc (45%) and 8-of-13 at the foul line (61.5%), with just 12 turnovers compared to 21 assists.
"We were aspiring for single digits (on turnovers) coming in," Cooper said. "But Lincoln Memorial only gets three offensive rebounds. If you take care of those two stats, you're gonna be in the game with a lot of teams. ... We were in the game because we did a good job handling the basketball, and we did a good job not letting them get offensive rebounds."
Whitfield scored a game-best 25 points with eight boards for the Railsplitters, who also got 14 points from McCauley and 12 points from Rhondi Hackett. As a team, LMU shot 50.9% from the field, 7-of-17 from distance (41.2%), 12-of-13 on free throws (92.3%) and turned the ball over 10 times.
The Railsplitters claimed the edge in points off turnovers (14-10) and fastbreak scoring (9-7), while KWC won the boards (32-29) and second-chance opportunities (11-2).
Despite the loss, Cooper can see the recent strides made by his team, which is off for seven days before beginning preparations for their Jan. 2 conference game at Walsh.
"I think we did pretty well today," Cooper said. "I'm proud of them. I would've loved to win this basketball game, but if you take the addition of Sasha (Sukhanov) and the addition of Stew and the evolution of our rotation -- Wyatt and Jo becoming more comfortable -- we've gone through some growing pains, but we're getting there.
"I think we're a more polished, game-ready basketball team. I'm excited for what we can do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.