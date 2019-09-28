Local sports
College football
UAB at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky Wesleyan at Lake Erie, 6:30 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
Owensboro Catholic Invitational, Owensboro Country Club
Boys' high school soccer
Apollo at North Hardin, 11:30 a.m.
Muhlenberg County at Warren East, TBD
Girls' high school soccer
McLean County at Breckinridge County, 11 a.m.
Marshall County at Owensboro Catholic, 11:30 a.m.
Christian County at Apollo, 4:30 p.m.
High school cross country
Daviess County, Owensboro, Muhlenberg County at Marshall County Invitational
Apollo girls at Nike Valley Twilight Invitational, Terre Haute, Ind., 6 p.m.
High school volleyball
Grayson County at Owensboro Catholic, noon
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, practice session ‥3, Sochi, Russia, ESPNU, 3:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, Sochi, Russia, ESPNU, 6:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 200, Charlotte, N.C., NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
Boxing
PBC: Prelims, Los Angeles, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College football
Northwestern at Wisconsin, ABC, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Michigan, BTN, 11 a.m.
Central Michigan at Western Michigan, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Middle Tennessee State at Iowa, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma, Fox, 11 a.m.
Kansas at TCU, FS1, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, SEC, 11 a.m.
Clemson at North Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Alabama, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Temple, CBS Sports Nertwork, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Baylor, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Southern California at Washington, Fox, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Methodist at South Florida, ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Towson at Florida, SEC, 3 p.m.
UAB at Western Kentucky, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Mississippi State at Auburn, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Central Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Utah State, CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Washington State at Utah, FS1, 9 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Nevada, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, Golf, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: The Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, Indianapolis, Golf, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Pure Insurance Open, third round, Pebble Beach, Calif., Golf, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Safeway Open, third round, Scottsdale, Arizona, Golf, 5 p.m.
Asia-Pacific Golf: The Amateur Championship, final round, Shanghai (taped), ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Super Saturday: From Santa Anita, Calif., NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Marathon
Berlin Marathon: From Berlin, NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Major League Baseball
Baltimore at Boston, MLB, noon.
Cleveland at Washington, FS1, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, Fox, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado OR NY Yankees (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle OR Houston at LA Angels (games joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Liverpool at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, ESPNews, 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at RB Leipzig, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton at Chelsea, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, FS2, 7 p.m.
Tennis
ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Semifinals & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Semifinals, Tennis, 10 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Chengdu Open, Finals & The China Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 11:30 p.m.
Track and Field
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 2, Doha, Qatar, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 2, Doha, Qatar (taped), NBC, 8 p.m.
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 200, Charlotte, N.C., WOMI-AM, 2:30 p.m.
College football
UAB at Western Kentucky, Hilltopper IMG Network, 6 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.