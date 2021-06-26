By all accounts, fishing in Daviess County and the surrounding area is as strong as ever.
Less than two weeks ago, the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources added its monthly allotment of 2,400 catfish to local lakes at Panther Creek, Waymond Morris and Yellow Creek parks. The initiative is part of the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINS) program, which began in 2006 and helps add to the fishing population in 44 lakes across the commonwealth. During the fall, winter and spring, 1,500 rainbow trout are added monthly to local lakes, as well.
“Basically, they recognize that community parks and recreation departments maintain these bodies of water,” said Daviess County Parks and Recreation director Ross Leigh. “They had fish in them, but there wasn’t always a lot — so the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife said, ‘If you continue to maintain these properties, we’ll be able to stock the lakes.’ ”
And, Leigh added, it’s been a monumental success.
“There are a lot of people in our parks, Panther Creek and Yellow Creek, where people are fishing during regular business hours seven days a week,” he said. “There are a lot of catfish in both of those lakes. There are rules posted about the number of fish you can keep and things like that, but there are people out there all the time.”
According to Chris Miller, co-owner of Frank Miller & Son Sporting Goods on Crabtree Avenue, fishing has been one of the few constants people could rely on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, with kids out of school and a lot of parents out of work, the people that already fished did it more, and the people that never did wanted something to do,” said Miller, who often fishes with his 88-year-old father, Frank. “You couldn’t go to the movies or a lot of places, but you could go fishing. Fresh air, you didn’t have to wear a mask — a lot of people rediscovered their love of fishing.
“Last year was a huge year for us, and it’s carried over into this year because those people liked it and are fishing again this year. It’s been really good.”
There are more local areas to fish than people might realize, Miller added.
“Panther Creek and Yellow Creek are great, those are FINS lakes that they restock with fish,” he said. “Carpenter and Kingfisher lakes are really good, out in the Maceo area. There are a lot of places around, like the water retention pond at Barren Drive and Scherm Road. There are two or three lakes on the Greenbelt in the Brookhill subdivision.
“There are tons of fishing opportunities in the area. The fish and wildlife department sells permits where you can fish at some lakes in McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Ohio County. Those are all really good, too.”
Miller, who has fished most of his life alongside his dad, is just one of the countless people who have fond memories of fishing.
“I grew up doing it with my grandfather,” Leigh said. “I did it with my dad, and I taught my own children how to do it. It’s something I’ve done my whole life. The excitement of being able to catch a fish, especially when you’re young, is second to none.”
And, he added, fishing can serve a purpose even beyond entertainment.
“The other side of it is how many people are catching fish that can’t afford to go to the grocery store to feed their family?” Leigh said. “You never know a specific number, but I’d like to think it’s an opportunity for people to have a good meal, whether they’re catching one catfish or four catfish.
“There’s no guarantee that you’ll catch one, obviously, but ultimately there are fish in those lakes, and that keeps people coming back.”
