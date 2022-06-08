The Owensboro RiverDawgs are offering more of a local flavor this summer.
Competing in the summer collegiate Ohio Valley League, Owensboro often tries to bring in a few area baseball players each year. According to manager Vic Evans Jr., the 2022 campaign will feature around 15 players from Owensboro and the surrounding areas.
“It’s a really good group of guys,” Evans said. “We’re heavily local this year, which we like. We want to have the best local talent every year, but it just happened that an abundance of talent wanted to come back and play here. We always shoot for as many local guys as we can.
“It works out where we took three or four high school guys this year that are going off to college. That doesn’t always happen. Luke Scales, Luke Evans, Braden Mundy and Nick Judd — that’s a special group of high school kids. It’s always a goal of ours to get as many local kids as we can and still be competitive.”
Although the RiverDawgs opened the season with four consecutive losses, the team hasn’t been deterred.
“The start has been really bad with timely hitting and defensive miscues,” Evans said, “but we really haven’t played that bad. We started the year 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position. So we’re getting guys on, we’re just not getting the big hits to drive them in.
“We feel like this team will hit and that this won’t be a problem throughout the year. Coming in, we felt pretty good offensively.”
The RiverDawgs, seeking their fourth consecutive playoff bid — Owensboro won it all in 2018, and the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — are confident about the rest of their team, too.
“I think our pitching will be fine,” Evans said. “We’re still waiting on four arms to get here, so that’s also made it tougher. We’re a little short on the mound because of some circumstances.
“We knew we’d be shorthanded to start with, plus with giving the high school kids some time to rebound from their season. I think as we get the full team here, we’ll be fine.”
And, as the RiverDawgs’ players begin building chemistry, Evans doesn’t see why his team can’t compete for another OVL title.
“It’s all about getting prepared for the playoffs,” he said. “We have some new guys playing with each other, so there’s been a couple miscommunication issues, but that’ll all work itself out as we play more games.”
Owensboro, which plays at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field, will return home Thursday to face the Madisonville Miners at 6:30 p.m.
They’ll also host games on Sunday and June 15, as well as an Autism Awareness game on June 16.
The team will use special gameday bats and then auction them off, with all proceeds going to autism awareness.
Tickets are $5 for all games, and children get in for free.
More so than anything, Evans and his squad are ready to get into the bulk of summer baseball.
“I’m ecstatic,” he said, with a laugh. “I won’t sleep for two months, but these are the two months I live for.”
For the full team schedule or more information, visit ohiovalleyleague.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.