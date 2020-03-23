Just as Owensboro’s American Poolplayers Association began crowning qualifiers to send to next month’s national tournament in Las Vegas, the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.
With no sign in sight for when play might resume, league operator Quentin Spooner said everything currently remains “in limbo.”
“It’s obviously disruptive because our league plays four days a week,” he said. “We have over 300 members, so not being able to get out and interact is tough on everybody.
“Everyone’s been really understanding about what’s going on, though.”
On March 14, the league’s first qualifiers — 9-Ball doubles partners Austin Wilhite and Jeffery Robbins — were decided. Just two days later, league play, additional qualifying tournaments and the APA Poolplayers Championships set for April 29 were all postponed.
“I had to make that heartbreaking call to those guys,” Spooner said. “Neither one of them had ever been to Las Vegas before.”
Postponing the event was a tough decision, according to APA president Greg Fletcher, but ultimately it was something that had to be done to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are all dealing with this unprecedented crisis that has not only interrupted league play but is impacting the heath and the lives of people everywhere,” Fletcher said, noting the 250,000 members the APA has nationwide. “... We tried to wait as long as possible to make a decision on postponing, because we know what it means to those who qualified.”
Fletcher isn’t sure when play might resume, but current plans are to hold all scheduled tournaments and competitions — just at a later date.
In the meantime, however, the APA isn’t limiting social interaction — only in-person interaction. Players have been urged to get their “pool fix” by communicating with each other through Facebook and other social media.
“It’s definitely a change,” Spooner said. “You can tell on some of our players’ posts how much they miss it already. We’re just trying to come up with ways to socialize online.”
Even with the hiatus, Spooner isn’t worried about the future of the Owensboro APA, but he does note there’s some uncertainty moving forward.
“I know this will affect a lot of peoples’ jobs and the hours they work,” he said. “So when everybody is able to go back to work, we’re not sure how much time they’ll have for recreational purposes.
“I’m not too concerned, but I think about the places where we play — AmVets, the American Legion, Golden’s, Rocky’s. Those places can do to-go orders, but if we can’t gather, so you just hope they can weather this storm.”
Until play officially resumes, Spooner said, all anybody can do is wait.
“I think we’ll be able to rebuild,” he said. “It’s not a matter of if, just a matter of when.”
