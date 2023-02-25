Last fall, a spectator at an Owensboro High School junior varsity football game suddenly became ill and needed medical attention for a suspected heart condition. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, OHS officials and certified athletic trainer Maelin Howard moved in quickly with one of the school’s automated external defibrillators (AED) to administer additional aid.
As it turned out, the life-saving cardiac equipment wasn’t needed in that situation — but school officials were pleased that, if it had been required, they responded as well as they could have.
“When they put the actual pads on the spectator’s chest, the AED actually spoke to us and said we do not need to shock that person,” recalled OHS athletic director Todd Harper. “That was an eye-opening experience. We knew that it would happen, but to see it in use in a critical situation, it was eye-opening and actually pretty encouraging that technology is that far advanced to where it basically tells you what to do.
“It’s a scary situation. While we were waiting for the ambulance, we were doing everything we could as far as CPR and first aid. So, it was reassuring that the AED told us that person didn’t need a shock.”
When Kentucky lawmakers introduced House Bill 331 last week, as it turned out, Owensboro-area schools were already ahead of the curve.
The bill, which is already receiving bipartisan support and is sponsored by state Reps. Ruth Ann Palumbo and Kim Moser, would require that, by 2025-26, all schools must maintain a portal AED in a public, readily-accessible, well-marked location at every high school and middle school building during sanctioned events, practices and games. Along with that, a minimum of three school employees and all coaches must be trained to use them.
“All of our facilities have AEDs available,” Harper said. “All of our coaches and, hopefully, all of our athletes know where those are. We do regular battery checks and pad checks on those, to make sure they’re working properly. Our athletic trainer, Maelin, has a portable AED that she carries around with her to all of our events. We try to be as prepared as possible for those things.”
That same preparedness extends to Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic high schools, as well.
“We already got them and traveling AEDs,” DCHS athletic director Larry Logsdon said. “The traveling ones go with the coaches, who take them wherever they go. We rotate those throughout each season, so the boys basketball team gives one to the softball team, and the girls basketball team gives one to baseball, and so on.
“Every head coach and some assistants, like the JV coaches, all of them get trained by our school nurse. They’re trained in first aid, CPR and all of the equipment like AEDs, allergy shots, EpiPens — they go through that training every year.”
In addition, DCHS keeps AEDs on the walls in their buildings, as well as in the basketball office and the trainer’s office.
At Apollo, the school has a pair of AEDs it keeps inside and two outside — usually one with the football team and another that rotates wherever it’s needed between the soccer, baseball and softball programs.
AED equipment typically costs at least $1,400, but the KHSAA also offers a discount for units as low as $700 through the CPR Institute of Indiana.
“We have multiple, so we’re pretty fortunate,” Crume added. “They had them in place when I got here years ago as the head football coach. Every year, we have someone on our maintenance staff come around and check all the batteries to make sure they’re working properly.”
Owensboro Catholic also has AEDs at all of its athletics facilities, along with trained coaches and protocols in place to use them.
“When we do first-aid and CPR training, which every coach has to have in order to coach, you get trained on the AED as well,” OCHS athletic director and head football coach Jason Morris said. “Actually, we have our trainer through OSMO, and for all of our varsity games, at least, they provide a trainer with an AED.”
Sudden cardiac arrest, which Moser said is the third leading cause of death in the United States, has gained national attention in recent months, especially when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin received life-saving treatment from medical professionals with an AED during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was discharged from a Cincinnati-area hospital nine days later.
“Damar Hamlin brought this into a whole new light,” Harper said. “His event is probably going to save a whole lot of lives that nobody will ever know about. It’s making everybody look at their processes and procedures, and making sure that everybody knows where they are and how to use them. I think, big picture, it’s going to end up helping a lot of people and, hopefully, keep kids and spectators safe.”
