OWESPTS-02-25-23 AED FEATURE

Certified Athletic Trainer Maelin Howard shows the operation of a automatic external defibrillator in a hallway adjacent to the gymnasium at Owensboro High School.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Last fall, a spectator at an Owensboro High School junior varsity football game suddenly became ill and needed medical attention for a suspected heart condition. While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, OHS officials and certified athletic trainer Maelin Howard moved in quickly with one of the school’s automated external defibrillators (AED) to administer additional aid.

As it turned out, the life-saving cardiac equipment wasn’t needed in that situation — but school officials were pleased that, if it had been required, they responded as well as they could have.

