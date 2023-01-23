For nearly 60 years, Frank Miller & Son Sporting Goods has been a locally-owned staple in Owensboro.
When Frank Miller opened the hunting, fishing and archery store in 1963, he had one goal in mind.
“I wanted to work for myself, number one,” he said. “I didn’t want to work for somebody else. That way, I’m my own boss. If I do well, I do well, and if I don’t, it’s my own fault. I grew up hunting and fishing, so I knew quite a bit about that when I started the business.”
For many years, Miller — who describes himself as “strictly Owensboro” and hasn’t lived anywhere else — has offered a local, personalized touch for his customers. Over time, as other small businesses folded, Frank Miller & Son remained.
“We’re one of the oldest ones in Owensboro that’s still operating,” said Miller, who turns 90 later this month.
Chris Miller, the “Son” part in the store’s name, has been along for almost every step of the way.
“I’ve been in here since I was a little kid, I started working here when I was 12, just helping out,” he said of the shop, located at 537 Crabtree Ave. “I worked all through high school, then I graduated from UK. I was there for four years, but I’d work here during summer break. When I got out of school in ‘83, I’ve been here ever since.
“Dad started it in 1963, I was almost 3 years old. It was originally across the street. He was over there for a couple years, then this lot came up for sale. It had a little shotgun house on it, so he bought it, tore the house down and built a building. The rest is history.”
And what a history it’s been.
The Millers have seen the ebbs and flows of sporting goods sales over the years, including the rise of bigger stores like Walmart, Academy Sports + Outdoors and even online retailers like Amazon.
However, with a loyal customer base in Owensboro, Frank Miller & Son Sporting Goods has held its own.
“The only way a small business, a mom-and-pop place, can make it is service,” said Chris Miller, 62. “You’ve got to treat them right and be fair with them, because there’s so many other things people can do now with the online stuff and the bigger guys.
“We talk to people. It’s just knowing your product and relaying that to people. That’s something they can’t get at a lot of places. We’ve been doing it for so long — we don’t know everything, but we know some.”
Over the years, of course, relationships started to build.
Now, walk into the store on any of the six days a week that it’s open, and it’s common to hear lively discussions and laughter mixed in with the always-present sound of chirping crickets among a sales floor filled with hunting, fishing and archery equipment.
“You get to be friends with people,” Chris Miller said. “People come in here and I know most of their names. People like that. It’s just like going to your local barber shop or wherever and just hanging out.”
It doesn’t take long to understand.
“Sometimes they come in and don’t buy anything, they just want to come talk to me a little bit, and that’s fine,” Frank Miller said, with a laugh.
Through it all — the long hours, the sales and the friendships — one thing the Millers have enjoyed the most is simply having the chance to work with each other.
“That’s one of the great things, being able to be with him six days a week, which is cool,” Chris Miller said. “We’ve always had a great relationship, but it even makes us stronger when we’re here together that much. It’s real special.
“We’re just thankful for the business and for Owensboro supporting us for so many years. We want to keep doing it for as long as we can.”
Frank Miller agreed.
“Not many people are fortunate to do that,” he said of working alongside his son. “We’ve enjoyed it very much.”
