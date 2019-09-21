Local sports
College football
Louisville at Florida State, 2:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi State, 3 p.m.
Southwest Baptist at Kentucky Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Boys' high school soccer
McCracken County at Owensboro, 11:30 a.m.
Owensboro Catholic vs. Prestonsburg, All 'A' Classic, at Frankfort, 2 p.m.
Apollo at Glasgow, 4 p.m.
Oldham County at Daviess County, 6 p.m.
Girls' high school soccer
Calloway County at Apollo, 11 a.m.
Daviess County at Ohio County, 11:30 a.m.
Crittenden County at McLean County, 3:30 p.m.
Calloway County at Owensboro, 4 p.m.
Boys' high school golf
Muhlenberg County Invitational, 8 a.m.
High school cross country
Daviess County at Saturday Night Lights, Centerville, Ohio
Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic at Greenwood Gatorland Run, Phil Moore Park, Bowling Green
Muhlenberg County at Louisville Trinity Valkyrie Classic, Tom Sawyer Park, Louisville
Apollo at Pike Central Invitational, Petersburg, Ind., 8 a.m.
On television
Auto racing
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 3, Singapore, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, qualifying, Singapore, ESPNews, 7:55 a.m.
IndyCar Racing: The Laguna Seca, qualifying, Salinas, Calif., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va., NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Boxing
PBC Fight Night: Quillin vs. Angulo, Bakersfield, Calif., FS1, 9:30 p.m.
College football
Michigan State at Northwestern, ABC, 11 a.m.
Boston College at Rutgers, BTN, 11 a.m.
Morgan State at Army, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Tennessee at Florida, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Southern Mississippi at Alabama, ESPN2, 11 a.m.
California at Mississippi, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, Fox, 11 a.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Iowa State, FS1, 11 a.m.
LSU at Vanderbilt, SEC, 11 a.m.
Central Florida at Pittsburgh OR Washington at BYU, ABC, 2:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Auburn at Texas A&M, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Tulsa, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Florida State, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Central Florida at Pittsburgh OR Washington at BYU, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
Temple at Buffalo, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Southern Methodist at Texas Christian, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
South Alabama at UAB, NFL, 2:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi State, SEC, 3 p.m.
Baylor at Rice, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Ball State at North Carolina, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas, ABC, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose State at Arkansas, SEC, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, BTN, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia, CBS, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Colorado State, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.
Utah State at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
UCLA at Washington State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, third round, Surrey, England, Golf, 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, third round, Jackson, Miss., Golf, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Sanford International, second round, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped), Golf, 5 p.m.
Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, final round, Incheon, South Korea, Golf, 11 p.m.
Horse racing
Belmont Park Live: Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 1:30 p.m.
Breeder's Cup Challenge Series: The Pennsylvania Derby, Bensalem, Pa., NBC, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse (Men's)
Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods, Championship, Chester, Pa., NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR Toronto at NY Yankees (noon), MLB, 1 p.m.
NY Mets at Cincinnati, MLB, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, FS1, 6 p.m.
Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
Rugby
World Cup 2019: England vs. Tonga, Pool C, Sapporo, Japan, NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League: Tottenham at Leicester City, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Cologne at Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2, 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.
Leipzig at Werder Bremen, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton at Newcastle United, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, FS2, 4:55 p.m.
Tennis
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 2 Day Session, Geneva, Tennis, 6 a.m.
ATP: The Moselle Open, Semifinal 2, Metz, France, Tennis, 10 a.m.
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 2 Night Session, Geneva, Tennis, noon.
WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Finals & The Wuhan Open, Early Rounds, Tennis, 10 p.m.
The Laver Cup: Team World vs. Team Europe, Day 3, Geneva, Tennis, 5 a.m. (Sunday)
On radio
Auto racing
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va., WBKR-FM 92.5, 6 p.m.
College football
Louisville at Florida State, WLME-FM 102.7, 2:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi State, WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9, 3 p.m.
Southwest Baptist at Kentucky Wesleyan, WBIO-FM 94.7, 3 p.m.
