Six athletes from iTumble & Bounce competed in the United States Trampoline and Tumbling Association’s national championship last week in Lakeland, Florida.
The Owensboro team brought home two second-place trophies, one third-place finish, two fifth-place showings and one seventh-place performance. National title trophies were presented to the top 10 athletes in their respective group/level.
Top finishers for iTumble & Bounce were: Lake McDuffee (3rd in tumbling, 2nd in trampoline, 2nd in double-mini trampoline); Annabelle Patton (5th in tumble, 13th in trampoline, 19th in double-mini); Chloe Dunn (16th in tumbling, 5th in trampoline, 21st in double-mini); Grayson Starnes (7th in trampoline, 12th in double-mini); Cara Schaefer (13th in tumbling, 13th in trampoline, 23rd in double-mini); and Samaya Murphy (11th in tumbling, 12th in trampoline, 27th in double-mini).
The competition included more than 130 teams from across the U.S., with as many as 40 competitors in each event.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 11, NEWBURGH 6Brock Brubaker went 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs as the Post 9 Bombers won in Newburgh.
Harrison Bowman went 2-for-4 with two runs for Owensboro (8-3), Charles Schneider went 3-for-4, Dayton Brown added two hits with a double, Aiden Wells collected two hits, and Easton Blandford scored twice.
Owen Payne went 2-for-2 at the plate and struck out eight batters on the mound.
OWENSBORO 310 412 0 — 11 14 3
NEWBURGH 003 012 0 — 6 9 1
WP-Payne. LP-Clark. 2B-Brown (O). 3B-Brubaker (O), Schultz (N).
