Several local wrestlers remain alive in the consolation brackets following the first day of the KHSAA Final Round State Championship on Friday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Apollo’s Blaize Cart won by medical forfeit in the opening round of the 285 weight class finals before falling to Union County’s Davis Pike by a 5-4 decision in the quarterfinals. Cart will face Louisville Trinity’s Gabriel Kays in the second round of the consolation bracket on Saturday.
Owensboro’s Andres Quintana fell by major decision to Johnson Central’s Jake Cain in the opening round at 138 before bouncing back to capture a 4-3 decision over Ohio County’s Caige Clark in the first round of the consolation bracket. Quintana will square off against Ryle’s Jameson Smith on Saturday.
Ohio County’s quartet of grapplers each fell in the first round of the championship bracket, but three Eagles captured victories in the first round on the consolation side.
Petey Graham lost by fall to Great Crossing’s Gus Roberts at 132 but later defeated Fairdale’s Noah Durbin by a 2-0 decision. Graham will face Taylor County’s Leland Reeves in the second round.
Gunnar Arnold was defeated by fall by Johnson Central’s Reece Goss at 144 and then captured a 5-2 decision victory against Southern’s Kevin Reyes. Arnold will take on Lafayette’s Jasitin Kubwimana on Saturday.
Gillam Nicodemus lost a tiebreaker to Johnson Central’s Jesse McCoy at 215, then later won by fall over Bryan Station’s Javon Fraizer. Nicodemus will square off against Conner’s Cooper Elliston in the consolation second round.
Clark was beaten by fall by Campbell County’s Jonah Bowers before losing to Quintana.
In the team standings, Ohio County is tied for 30th out of 68 teams with five points, Apollo is tied for 34th with four points, and Owensboro is tied for 52nd with one point.
Union County currently leads with 89 points, followed by Ryle (59) and Johnson Central (57.5).
The state meet resumes Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. CT.
