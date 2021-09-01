Ashton Logsdon scored four goals and passed for an assist to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 10-0 girls’ soccer victory over district foe Apollo on Tuesday night at AHS.
Logsdon’s scoring output snapped a three-game goal drought for the senior striker, who still found a way to contribute with six assists in that span.
Now with 14 goals this year, Logsdon matched the single-season goal-scoring mark of both older sisters, Holly (14 goals in 2014) and Brooke (14 goals in 2011), for the Lady Aces.
“She’s been sitting on 10 goals,” OCHS second-year coach Andy Hines said. “We’ve been talking about trying to catch her sisters, so that’s a huge deal.”
Catholic’s Maddie Hayden added two goals and an assist, Katie Riney tallied two goals, Ella Claire Goetz scored a goal and had two assists, Mallary Bailey notched a goal and an assist, Ginny Young dished a pair of helpers, and Carmen Brauer and Elizabeth Hayden recorded one assist apiece.
Lady Aces goalkeeper Abby Payne finished with one save in the shutout victory.
“We knew coming into the game that it could be a good game to get some goals and build from there,” Hines said. “The first time we played them, we had a long downtime with the rain delay. We came out firing today and wanted to get it done early.
“It was everybody, even our freshmen. We had a freshman (Brauer) that got an assist tonight, and that was a big deal too.”
Logsdon scored the game’s final goal with 2:40 left in the first half, effectively ending the contest with the KHSAA-mandated mercy rule at halftime. The victory was the fourth in the last five games for the Lady Aces (8-2, 4-0 in 9th District), who used Tuesday’s outing as a way to prepare for an upcoming road matchup against Evansville Central on Thursday.
“Just confidence going into the weekend,” Hines said of his goals. “Going into Evansville, we get all nervous, so hopefully coming in with some goals to our name gives us confidence.”
Even though he’s been pleased with the way Catholic has started the season, Hines knows there’s plenty of room for improvement.
“We definitely are doing really, really well, but I think we have a lot of growth to do,” he said. “When we’re playing those strong teams, moving the ball quicker and playing some early crosses — some of those tonight, we had some times where we had early crosses and didn’t get them in.
“We know when we’re playing good teams, we’ve got to get those early crosses in.”
With the loss, Apollo slipped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 against district competition.
The E-Gals play again Saturday when they travel to face Warren Central.
