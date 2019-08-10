Long-time KWC PA announcer Young passes away

Glenn Young, a longtime public address announcer for Kentucky Wesleyan College, passed away Thursday night. Young, also an educator with Daviess County Public Schools for three decades, was 83.
Young started announcing basketball games in 1954 when he was a freshman at KWC and was the "Voice of the Sportscenter" for 58 years until 2012. He also was the "voice of Panther football" for 29 years (1983-2011).
"He got the job (PA announcer) because he talked too much in one of Robert "Bullet" Wilson's health classes," said Roy Pickerill, KWC's sports information director emeritus.
Wilson told Young one day if he was going to talk so much, he could do it for the KWC basketball team, according to Pickerill.
Young was at the scorer's table for many memorable games from KWC's NCAA Division II glory days.
Following his graduation from Kentucky Wesleyan in 1958, Young received his masters and Rank I from Western Kentucky University.
An Owensboro native, Young retired from the Daviess County Public Schools after 35 years in July 1993. Young also taught at KWC in the education department after his career in public education was over while serving as Assistant Athletic Director for 19 years.
Young was inducted into the 2018 Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletic Hall of Fame.
"He was a legend, an icon, a friend to everyone in this city and county," Pickerill said. "He knew everybody and everybody knew him."
Funeral and visitation arrangements will be announced.
