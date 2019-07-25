There aren't a lot of high school coaches anymore in any sport that seem to stick around in one job for a long time.
Used to be, coaches would be in one job for maybe decades, especially if they were successful.
George Randolph built a state championship legacy at Owensboro Catholic with five softball titles and four runners-up in 22 years before retiring two seasons ago. Jack Hicks won multiple state championships over several decades with Owensboro High School baseball. Gene VanHoose also won state baseball titles in a long run at OHS.
Bob Mantooth coached for decades with Apollo High School baseball. Randy Embry coached boys' basketball at OHS for nearly two full decades. Gary Bartlett coached Daviess County baseball for a long time.
Dale Poole recently retired after three decades as Owensboro High School's boys' soccer coach.
Now? Just a name or two come to mind. Tony Hopper is boys' basketball coach at Ohio County, and he's been coaching the sport for long stretches since the late 1980s, with a couple of breaks here and there.
I may be missing somebody in there as far as the non-cross country or track and field coaches go.
Doug Sandifer is the boys' soccer coach at Daviess County High School. His first season as head coach was in 1995, and Sandifer has been there ever since.
He will be on the sidelines when the Panthers open the season Aug. 17 at Hopkinsville. David Sandifer has coached DC's girls since 2002.
Doug Sandifer and other long-time coaches who will start their seasons in a month or less still have the emotional and competitive pull from the games that keep them coaching, leading, teaching.
"What I have that's kept me motivated is that soccer is still evolving," Doug Sandifer said. "The things that we're trying to teach, to get kids to do now are completely different from 15 or 20 years ago. I've had to keep learning.
"I just enjoy the game. Tuesday and Thursday nights in the fall are some of the best times, being out there, playing under the lights."
Doug Sandifer has coached his two sons at different times in their careers, including their careers at Daviess County. Dax Sandifer will be a sophomore for the Panthers. Declan Sandifer graduated after last season at DC.
"It helped that both the kids play soccer," Doug said.
He felt a long time ago he found a good school where he could coach, and it has had both good facilities and a strong feeder system of talented players who know the expectations of the program.
Doug also believes having support at home is a major key.
The Panthers have won five straight 3rd Region championships. They won the KHSAA state championship in 2016 and reached the championship game in 2017.
"That certainly gave me a jolt of energy again," Sandifer said of DC winning the state soccer crown. "We didn't know if we were ever going to win it."
That jolt of winning, coaching, teaching is still there for Sandifer and certainly others who have stayed in coaching a long time.
Doug and David Sandifer will be watching their teams playing under the lights again very soon.
