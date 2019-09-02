The Louisville Cardinals begin a new era in football on Monday night under the direction of Scott Satterfield, who replaced Bobby Petrino following last year's 2-10 disaster.
Awaiting Satterfield and the 'Ville in Monday night's season opener at Cardinal Stadium? No. 9 Notre Dame, which is expected to bring thousands of fans -- and loads of talent -- to Louisville.
"Some of these guys that are 6-4, 260, playing linebacker, that's pretty impressive," Satterfield said of the Fighting Irish. "The size and speed they have -- when you have that kind of length, you over a lot of ground, and I'm talking defensively.
"These guys are well coached, they are where they're supposed to be, and they play hard. They've played in big games, huge games, and we have a big challenge in front of us."
Notre Dame, 12-1 in 2018, returns 14 starters, including eight on offense and six on defense.
The Irish are led by quarterback Ian Book, who completed 68% of his passes for 2,628 yards and 19 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions last fall. He also rushed for 280 yards and four scores.
"He's a threat, what he brings to the table," Satterfield said of Book. "They are solid up front, with four starters back on the offensive line -- they are big guys that can move."
One of Notre Dame's top running backs is likely to be Tony Jones, who rushed for 392 yards and three TDs last season. The top returnee at receiver is Chase Claypool, who last season made 50 receptions for 693 yards.
"It's just a talented team," said Satterfield, who formerly coached with distinction at Appalachian State. "Notre Dame, every year they are going to get the best players throughout the country. And, whenever they lose some guys, the next guys are just as good -- they've built great depth.
"Just the overall program, they way they play offense, defense, kicking, there's really not a ton of weakness when you look at it, because they do so many good things in all facets of the game."
Louisville will be led by quarterback Jawon Pass, who had his moments but was largely inconsistent in 2018 -- passing for 1,960 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The Cards also feature receivers Dez Fitzpatrick (31 receptions, 422 yards, 3 TDs) and Seth Dawkins (25-329-1). Multidimensional backup QB Malik Cunningham returns after rushing for 497 yards and five touchdowns, and passing for 473 yards and one score.
U of L returns 11 starters to a defense that surrendered an average of 44.1 points per game a year ago.
Louisville also ranked among the nation's worst in turnovers last fall -- tossing 15 interceptions and losing 10 fumbles.
Nonetheless, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly isn't taking the Cardinals for granted.
"This is a winning program," he said, in reference to U of L's recent tradition. "They know how to win. They know what winning is about. They had a Heisman Trophy winner (Lamar Jackson) in their program.
"This is a program that expects to win in all phases. All of their (athletic) programs are quite successful. This is a winning environment at Louisville, and they have high expectations. We're going to be prepared for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.