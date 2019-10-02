Daniel Love stepped to the forefront on Tuesday afternoon.
The Daviess County High School senior rallied past rival and defending champion Jakob Wellman of Owensboro Catholic down the stretch to prevail in the Boys' 2nd Region Golf Tournament at Owensboro Country Club -- Love's first individual regional title.
Love put the finishing touches on his big day by sinking a 15-foot putt at No. 18 to finish at even par 72.
"I didn't putt real well, so it was good to see one go in," Love said of his finish. "I was glad it went in mostly because I wanted to finish even par.
"I went 11 holes without a bogey. I came into the tournament playing well, I had a game plan, and it worked out well for me. I was completely grinding out there, just trying to hit fairways and greens.
"I wanted to win (a regional championship) before I checked out, so this is big for me."
Love's performance helped heavily favored Daviess County win the team championship and qualify for state at 315 -- only five strokes ahead of upset-minded Ohio County. It was the Panthers' second consecutive regional title.
"I'm proud of our team," Daviess County coach Lars King said. "It's hard to come out here as the favorite and win, and we were able to do that.
"Ohio County puts up a 320, which is 11 (strokes) clear of third place -- their team played very well today."
In addition to Love, DC got scoring from Chris Salamah (80), Nick Johnson (80) and Brady Huckleberry (83).
Ohio County top four golfers put together a remarkably consistent round, with Trey Lewis (79), Lain Romero (80), Jacob Blackburn (80) and Stephen Everly (81) scoring for the Eagles.
Individuals qualifying for state included University Heights Academy's Wes Wood (75), Catholic's Wellman (75), UHA's Jiles Wyatt (76), Webster County's Grant Puckett (77), Hopkinsville's James Folz (78) and Muhlenberg County's Nolan Nofsinger (78).
"Making it to state is the most important goal," said the Aces' Wellman, a sophomore. "Hopefully, I'll finish a little stronger next week."
The Mustangs' Nofsinger, a junior, will be making his first trip to state.
"It's exciting -- I feel fortunate to go," he said. "My drives were all over the place, but I saved a lot of strokes on and around the green. My short game was pretty solid."
As a team, Muhlenberg County placed fourth, also getting scoring from Camden Harris (86), Ethan Rowe (88) and James Soderling (89).
Owensboro Catholic tied with Madisonville-North Hopkins for fifth place with a score of 343. In addition to Wellman, the Aces got scoring from Reece Higdon (82), JT Payne (89) and Sam Mitchell.
Owensboro (343) placed 12th, getting scoring from Lucas Lyons (84), Jack Lashbrook (87), James Rhineburger (87) and Will Hume (106).
Apollo (17th, 416) featured Nathan Payne (101), Aiden Watson (102), Isaac Crabtree (103) and Tanner Klee (110).
Hancock County (18th, 443) scoring came from Conner Napier (98), Korbin Kruse (110), Jordan Payne (117) and Max Gray (118).
Whitesville Trinity (19th, 470) featured Blake McBrayer (95), Landon Huff (98), Aaron Howard (129) and Hunter O'Bryan (148).
The Leachman/KHSAA Boys' State Tournament begins next Friday (Oct. 11) at Bowling Green Country Club.
