Daniel Love turned a rocky start into a thrilling finish.
The calm, cool and collected Daviess County High School senior rallied from early trouble to ultimately prevail in a 5-way playoff for the individual championship at the 18-team Daviess County Invitational golf tournament on Friday at Owensboro Country Club.
Led by Love, the Panthers' 'A' group won the team competition with a 316.
"I had a rough start and had to grind it out at the end," said Love, who finished with a 2-over par 74 in regulation. "I was playing better at the end of the round, so that probably helped me going into the playoff.
"I putted really well today and I felt like I managed (the course) well.
"It was great fun and great competition."
By the round's conclusion, Love, Owensboro Catholic's Reece Higdon, Muhlenberg County's Nolan Nofsinger, Madisonville-North Hopkins' Jackson Hill and Hopkinsville's James Folz had all carded 74s.
Love, Folz and Hill all posted par 4s on the first playoff hole (No. 18), while Nofsinger and Higdon were eliminated. Love and Folz notched par 5s on the second playoff hole (No. 10), and Love won it with a par 4 on the third playoff hole (No. 18).
"This is a great way to start off the season," Love said. "We have a lot of talent this season."
And DCHS coach Lars King believes his team can do even better.
"I thought we would be at 310 or below today," King said. "We had qualifying average of 306 and I would like to see us be around there -- and I'd like to see us break 300 at least one time this season.
See Love/Page C3
"Today, I was impressed by the way we stayed in the moment, stayed in the round -- our guys stay pretty composed, and that's the way you have to be in competition."
Rounding out the scoring for DC's championship team were Nick Johnson (80), Brady Huckleberry (80), along with 82s from both Chris Salamah and Braden Whistle.
Owensboro Catholic was runner-up at 323, featuring Higdon, Jakob Wellman (75), JT Payne (81) and Nick Johnson (93).
"I'm pleased with our play today," Aces coach Bretnea Turner said. "I'm super-happy with the way Reece played today, and JT shot his best competitive round ever out here.
"Jakob played 36 holes (on Thursday) in the Kentucky Open (at Lexington) and I know he was tired, so I'm happy with the way Jakob played.
Daviess County's "B" team, meanwhile, shot 339 to tie Ohio County and South Warren for third place.
The Panthers' second unit was paced by Gabe Vincent's 80, and also included Jayden Lanham (83), Kegan Hall (84) and Dawson Lamb (92).
"I think this speaks to the growth of our program," King said. "We had 11 guys in this event today and 10 of them broke 90. Obviously, that speaks to the depth we have on this team at this point."
Ohio County was led by Trey Lewis, who shot 80.
Muhlenberg County, led by Nofsinger, placed sixth with a 340.
Paced by Jack Lashbrook's 82, Owensboro finished 10th at 360.
Whitesville Trinity was 14th at 423, led by Blake McBrayer's 104.
Apollo was 16th at 437, paced by Isaac Crabtree's 99.
Hancock County placed 18th at 461, led by Conner Napier's 105.
Area scoring: 1-Daviess County 'A' (316) -- Love 74, Johnson 80, Huckleberry 80, Whistle 82. 2-Owensboro Catholic (323) -- Higdon 74, Wellman 75, Payne 81, Johnson 93. T3-Daviess County 'B' (339) -- Vincent 80, Lanham 83, Hall 84, Lamb 92. T3-Ohio County (339) -- Lewis 80, Beasley 84, Everly 86, Romero 89. 6-Muhlenberg County (340) -- Nofsinger 74, Soderling 86, Huff 90, Harris 90. 10-Owensboro (360) -- Lashbrook 82, Chancellor 87, Rhineburger 90, Lyons 101. 14-Whitesville Trinity (423) -- B. McBrayer 104, O'Bryan 105, B. McBrayer 107, Huff 107. 16-Apollo (437) -- Crabtree 99, Payne 106, Klee 111, Dych 121. 18-Hancock County (461) -- Napier 105, Gray 115, Payne 119, Muffett 122.
