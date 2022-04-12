Jordan Lovett could be a popular name amongst Kentucky football fans next fall.
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound redshirt freshman defensive back, who tallied only one tackle in limited action last season, quickly made an impact during the Wildcats’ annual Blue-White Game on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The former North Hardin High School standout recorded a team-high nine tackles in the spring scrimmage, along with two pass breakups, a forced fumble and one quarterback hurry. Lovett finished with four more tackles than anyone else in the contest.
At times, UK head coach Mark Stoops said, he made plays all over the field.
“He’s a very athletic guy,” Stoops said of the Radcliff native. “I have high expectations for him. These kinds of situations really help him, because it’s time for him to get very serious about the game and continue to really study and get quality reps out there, because he has the ability and we need him to step up and be a player for us.”
UK lost defensive backs Yusuf Corker, Cedrick Dort Jr., Quandre Mosely and Davonte Robinson from last year’s 10-3 squad, and after junior defensive back Vito Tisdale suffered a season-ending ACL and meniscus injury in mid-March, playing time in UK’s secondary is up for grabs.
As long as Lovett keeps progressing, Stoops sees no reason why the former three-star prospect can’t separate himself from the pack.
“I think he needs to continue to mature and continue to approach the game in a serious nature,” Stoops said, “and if he does that, then he’ll make some really big strides before next fall.”
Lovett was a late-blossoming player in high school. He didn’t play safety until his junior season, in which he made 21 tackles and was second nationally with 15 interceptions. As a senior, he posted 60 tackles and three interceptions. Lovett received offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Missouri and West Virginia before committing to UK.
Defensive coordinator Brad White sees plenty of potential from Lovett moving forward.
“Jordan, to me, was one of the guys that I thought stood out,” White said. “... He’s a guy that I think everybody feels out there.
“He’s one that I wanted to see, and from what I saw on the sideline, I was pretty impressed with how he played.”
Neither UK’s defense nor its offense strayed too far outside of the box as far as playcalling was concerned, but the Cats’ coaches got the look at their players that they wanted.
“Coach White was relatively basic, which is what we want to see in the spring — just basic, fundamental, good football, and I thought they did some good things,” Stoops noted. “We stayed relatively healthy, so overall productive.”
However, Stoops added, Lovett and Kentucky’s defense certainly have room for improvement.
“It was definitely sloppy out there,” he said. “It’s a fine line there with going how many days completely live and getting that work in, and again, I think — now, there was definitely some sloppy play out there at times. I’ve got to see exactly who it was and where it came from, but I know there were some missed tackles and position on the football was poor, and that’s something that always really bothers me, whether it’s in the spring or whether it’s early in the season, just basic fundamental position on the ball, containing the football and making good tackles with good leverage, and certainly there was some sloppy play going on out there today.”
