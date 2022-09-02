OWESPTS-09-02-22 APOLLO OHS DOUBLEHEADER

Owensboro’s Georgia Warren (22) controls the ball while defended by Apollo’s Kaylee Hall during Thursday’s match at the Owensboro Soccer Complex.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Both soccer games in the doubleheader at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field came down to the wire Thursday night as district foes squared off in a pair of back-and-forth, physical matchups.

The Owensboro High School girls scored on a penalty kick in the last minute for a victory over Apollo, followed by the Eagles overcoming the Red Devils in a penalty-kick shootout to capture a boys win in the nightcap.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.