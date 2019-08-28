The University of Kentucky football team has added former four-star defensive back Kelvin Joseph, a transfer from LSU who enrolled at UK and began classes on Tuesday.
Per NCAA rules, the sophomore will have to sit out the 2019 season and will still have three years of eligibility remaining after using a redshirt this season.
Joseph, who was ranked as a top-five prospect at his position nationally and one of the best players to come out of Louisiana in the class of 2018, recorded 12 tackles and one pass deflection in 11 games as a true freshman for the Tigers last season.
Joseph joins another highly-touted UK transfer in linebacker Xavier Peters, who is still awaiting a decision from the NCAA on whether he'll be allowed to play this season as part of a hardship waiver after leaving Florida State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.