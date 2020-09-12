The Messenger-Inquirer is partnering with 15 other newspapers in western Kentucky, as well as a TV station in Paducah — all of which are owned by Paxton Media Group — on a new website that will provide expansive coverage of high school sports throughout the region.
The new site, wkypreps.com, is live now, and is searchable by county, school and sport. The site will provide coverage of more than 40 high schools across 25 counties in western Kentucky in every sport offered.
With high school sports just restarting after being shut down for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the content will be somewhat limited in the early going, with a heavy emphasis on football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and golf, which have all started their new seasons.
But as the school year goes along, and hopefully more sports are able to move forward with their seasons, you’ll find coverage of basketball, baseball, softball, swimming, tennis and track, virtually every sport that local schools offer.
Mark Mathis, Jim Pickens and Joseph Russell — the M-I’s sports reporting staff — will be providing their unmatched coverage of the local sports scene, but you’ll also get to read articles and view photos and video out of Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and numerous other communities in western Kentucky.
The goal is to provide a single place where fans can go for in-depth coverage, whether you just want to read about an individual school or sport, or want to catch up on what’s going on throughout the western Kentucky high school sports scene. We hope you enjoy.
