Julius Maddox of Owensboro set the raw bench press world record after lifting 739.6 pounds on Saturday at the "Boss of Bosses" event in Mountain View, California.
Maddox, 32, broke the old world record of 738.5 pounds, which was set by Russian weightlifter Kirill Sarychev in 2015, on only his second attempt.
"They say it's the most controversial lift in powerlifting," Maddox posted on Instagram after his record-setting lift. "Just know this is the beginning."
Maddox previously set the American record in June with a lift of 723.1 pounds.
Maddox weighed in for the competition at 449.5 pounds.
"You are the beast brother," Sarychev, 30, wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations. And thank you for the motivation. See you on the platform."
Maddox formerly competed in athletics at Owensboro High School.
