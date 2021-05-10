When Rob Mallory thinks about his tenure as athletic director at Kentucky Wesleyan College, it’s hard to sum it all up with just a few words.
However, there’s one thing that Mallory is especially proud of: Growth.
“That can mean a variety of things,” said Mallory, who’s set to depart KWC in less than three weeks to become athletic director at Missouri Southern State University. “For me, I grew so much as a person and as a professional during my time here at Kentucky Wesleyan and in Owensboro.
“I also think in the last six years, we’ve seen incredible growth at the institution — increasing enrollment each year and growing the athletic department, whether it be adding staff, getting staff from part-time to full-time, adding four varsity sports or increasing our student-athlete numbers to more than 400.”
The biggest hope Mallory holds, however, is that the school’s growth has permeated into the community.
“It goes beyond just the normal town-and-gown relationship,” he said. “We’ve really tried to make that a priority.”
However, broadening the school’s presence was never a goal when Mallory first arrived in Owensboro from Quincy University in May 2015.
“It happened organically, just from seeing that it was needed,” he said. “The relationship was transactional — you come buy a ticket and come see a game, and that was it.
“When I came six years ago, Bart Darrell was president. The priority was to modernize the operation of the athletic department. I think we’ve done a good job of that.”
Expanding social media presence and branding was a big goal for the KWC athletic department, and now the Panthers’ Twitter page posts daily updates with information and game results.
Along with increasing revenue with the creation of the Panther Athletic Fund and adding four new varsity sports during Mallory’s tenure, Wesleyan also won five conference titles and made six appearances in NCAA tournaments.
“We wanted to make sure we were creating an environment where every student-athlete in every sport valued their experience,” Mallory said, “and I think we’ve seen success in a broader variety of sports in the last six years than we did in the past.”
Mallory recalls the 2017 spring season as a particularly fond memory.
“One of the most exciting one-week spans was when I got to witness two coaches that have been here 15 or 16 years — (softball coach) Miles Mallette and (baseball coach) Todd Lillpop — win conference championships in back-to-back weekends,” he said. “That was as cool as anything. You’re invested in these relationships with these coaches, and to see the joy it brought, that was a fun time.”
As Mallory looks back on his time at Wesleyan, though, he can’t help but be excited about its future.
“The potential is there to see great success,” he said. “The Great Midwest Athletic Conference is as good of a conference as there is in this region, and it seems to be getting better every day. That’s a league where if you can compete in the conference, you can compete within the region.
“I think Kentucky Wesleyan will continue to grow that community commitment, too. Carrying that through athletics, making an impact for this community, continuing that level of outreach — those things will continue.”
And, he added, Owensboro will always hold a special place in his heart.
“I’m so grateful for the opportunity I had to serve Kentucky Wesleyan College,” Mallory said. “This will always be the place that gave me my first chance to be an athletic director. Owensboro is a community that has always supported my family and I so well. I’m nothing but grateful for my time here.”
