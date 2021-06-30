Owensboro’s Jax Malone shot a 38 to win the storm-shortened Boys’ 13-15 Championship division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event on Tuesday at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Other male division victors were Bowling Green’s Maxwell Bewley (39, 16-18, 9 holes); Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes (39, 13-15, 9 holes); Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley (40, 11-12, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Will Burden (24, 9-10, 6 holes); and Bowling Green’s Carver Perry (12, 8-under, 3 holes).
Female division winners included Caneyville’s Sophia Elmore (94, 16-18 Championship, 18 holes); Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes (84, 13-15 Championship, 18 holes); Russellville’s Emma Fitzgerald (42, 13-15, 9 holes) and Hoptown’s Emma Flynn (38, 9-10, 6 holes).
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 6, NEWBURGH (IND.) 2
Harrison Bowman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double to help the Post 9 Bombers win in Newburgh, Indiana.
Bowman also earned the pitching win on the hill, scattering three hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 6 1/3 innings.
Cohl Proctor added two hits and two runs for the Bombers (17-2), while Jordon Tolle and Drew Harting finished with two hits apiece.
Post 9 plays again Thursday when it hosts Rockport at Shifley Park at 7 p.m.
OWENSBORO 020 101 2 — 6 11 4
NEWBURGH 110 000 0 — 2 3 3
WP-Bowman. LP-Simmons. 2B-Bowman, Proctor (O).
