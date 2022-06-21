Owensboro’s Jax Malone fired a 69 to win the Boys 16-18 Championship division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event Monday at Hillcrest Golf Course.
Other male division winners included Henderson’s Jake Hayden (13-15 Championship, 76); Schnellville, Indiana’s Maddox Geyer (13-15, 9 holes, 36); Owensboro’s Andrew Powell (11-12, 9 holes, 40); Madisonville’s Will Burden (9-10, 6 holes, 28); and Owensboro’s John Carson Malone (8-under, 3 holes, 14).
Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley shot an 80 to win the Girls 13-15 Championship division.
Other female victors were Owensboro’s Conleigh Osborne (16-18 Championship, 91); Owensboro’s Addison Byrne (13-15, 9 hles, 61); Hardinsburg’s Ellington Cox (11-12, 9 holes, 50); Hardinsburg’s Brinley Cox (9-10, 6 holes, 25); and Central City’s Ainsley Morris (8-under, 3 holes, 18).
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 19, CARMI (ILL.) 6Brock Brubaker went 5-for-6 with three doubles and three runs driven in, and Harrison Bowman finished 2-for-5 with a home run, four runs scored and four RBIs as the Post 9 Bombers rolled in Carmi, Illinois.
Owen Payne was 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs and two RBIs, Joshua Mayes added two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Easton Blandford posted two hits with a double and two runs, and Dayton Brown plated a trio of runs for the Bombers (7-3).
Post 9 plays again at Newburgh on Tuesday.
OWENSBORO 510 314 5 — 19 17 2
CARMI 005 100 0 — 6 6 2
WP-Crusenberry. LP-Spence. 2B-Brubaker 3, Blandford, Crabtree (O). HR-Bowman, Payne (O).
