Owensboro’s Jax Malone shot a 1-over-par 73 to win the Boys 13-15 Championship division of the Worth Insurance/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event Wednesday at Henderson Country Club.
Other male division winners were Roth’s Shelton Smith (79, Boys 16-18 Championship); Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes (38, 13-15, 9 holes); Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer (39, 11-12, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (25, 9-10, 6 holes); and Owensboro’s Willie Bushong (13, 8-under, 3 holes).
Female division victors were Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah (85, 13-15, 18 holes); Henderson’s Abby Shires (37, 13-15, 9 holes); Henderson’s Meryl Grogan (47, 11-12, 9 holes).
