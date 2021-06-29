Owensboro’s Jax Malone shot a 78 to win the Boys’ 13-15 Championship division of the Worth Insurance Group/Chick-Fil-A Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series event on Monday at the Pearl Club at the Summit.
Other male division winners were Calhoun’s Harrison Sallee (83, 16-18 Championship); Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes (40, 13-15, 9 holes); Bowling Green’s Adrian Bewley (37, 11-12, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Colby Vanover (27, 9-10, 6 holes); and Richland (Ind.)’s Landon Harris (13, 8-under, 3 holes).
Philpot’s Holly Holton shot an 85 to win the Girls’ 16-18 Championship division.
Other female victors included Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes (90, 13-15 Championship); Owensboro’s Hannah Robbins (47, 13-15, 9 holes); Owensboro’s Baylie Billingsley (47, 11-12, 9 holes); Hardinsburg’s Ellington Cox (29, 9-10, 6 holes); and Hardinsburg’s Brinley Cox (13, 8-under, 3 holes).
SUNDAY AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL OWENSBORO 7, HARRISBURG 4
Ethan Gibson and Jordon Tolle both went 3-for-3 with an RBI to help the Post 9 Bombers win at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Braxton French added two hits with an RBI for Owensboro (15-2-1), and Brandon Davis had two hits with a run. Harrison Bowman and Brock Brubaker scored two runs apiece, as well.
The Bombers return to action Tuesday night with a road matchup at Newburgh.
HARRISBURG 000 004 0 — 4 6 2
OWENSBORO 300 400 x — 7 13 1
WP-Davis. LP-Harnold. 2B-Tolle (O), Brombough (H).
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALL HOPTOWN 12, OWENSBORO 6
The Hoppers scored 10 runs in the first inning to jump ahead early and held off the RiverDawgs for a win in Hopkinsville.
Ben Clark went 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI to pace Owensboro (10-10), while PJ Barry, Hayden Hirschvogel and Cameron Nichols added two hits apiece.
The RiverDawgs play again Tuesday night at Henderson.
OWENSBORO 102 100 020 — 6 11 3
HOPTOWN (10)00 100 10x — 12 14 2
WP-Rice. LP-Barnett. 2B-Hirschvogel, Clark (O), Holliman 2, Brannigan, Montes (H). HR-Parr, Thompson (H).
