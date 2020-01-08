Tripp Manning scored 22 points to lead Ohio County to a 69-64 boys' high school basketball victory over visiting Owensboro on Tuesday night in Hartford.
Shane Frady posted 17 points for the Eagles (13-2), who outscored OHS 25-12 in the third quarter to erase a 10-point halftime deficit.
Jaiden Greathouse finished with 19 points to pace the Red Devils (9-7).
OWENSBORO 16-22-12-14 -- 64
OHIO COUNTY 17-11-25-16 -- 69
Owensboro (64) -- Greathouse 19, Carbon 9, Brown 8, Wales 7, Hagan 7, Dickinson 6, Wimsatt 4, Humphrey 4.
Ohio County (69) -- T. Manning 22, Frady 17, Tichenor 9, Decker 8, Pharis 8, J. Manning 3, Davis 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 69, BUTLER COUNTY 57
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 23 points as the Fighting Tigers won in Morgantown.
Justin Shrewsberry added 19 points for Breckinridge County (9-3), and Kason Morris finished with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
Solomon Flener scored 17 points for Butler County (9-2), while Parker Rice chipped in 14 points.
BUTLER COUNTY 8-15-16-18 -- 57
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 16-16-20-17 -- 69
Butler County (57) -- Flener 17, Rice 14, McMillin 7, Hunt 6, Henderson 4, Dockery 3, Hampton 2, Tutko 2, Hodge 2.
Breckinridge County (69) -- Mitchell 23, Shrewsberry 19, Morris 16, Lucas 5, Seeger 4, Irwin 2.
LOGAN COUNTY 72, DAVIESS COUNTY 47
Anthony Woodard scored 17 points as the Cougars rolled to a win at DCHS.
Dylan Bashman, Jose Nazario and Dalton Thompson scored 13 points apiece for Logan County (11-3).
Camron Johnson led the Panthers (5-9) with 11 points.
LOGAN COUNTY 15-16-20-21 -- 72
DAVIESS COUNTY 9-17-14-7 -- 47
Logan County (72) -- Woodard 17, Thompson 13, Nazario 13, Bashman 13, Vick 6, Briggs 3, Wood 3, Hardison 3, Batten 1.
Daviess County (47) -- Johnson 11, Gibson 9, Thomson 6, Barron 5, Stratton 5, Humphreys 4, Kato 3, Bivens 2, Tomes 2.
GIRLSAPOLLO 73, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 68
Amber Dunn scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished five assists in the E-Gals' win at home.
Kassidy Daugherty posted 15 points and six assists for Apollo (9-4), which also got 12 points from Zoe Floyd. Amaya Curry and Amari Sanders chipped in 10 points apiece.
Isabel Grimes paced Breckinridge County (10-3) with 25 points. Cassidy McDaniel scored 19 points, with Sydney Tucker and Aleigha Mucker adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 20-15-9-24 -- 68
APOLLO 16-23-15-19 -- 73
Breckinridge County (68) -- Grimes 25, McDaniel 19, Tucker 11, Mucker 10, Tabor 3, Critchelow 2.
Apollo (75) -- Dunn 17, Daugherty 15, Floyd 12, Curry 10, Sanders 10, Carter 6, Beatty 3.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 73, MEADE COUNTY 72
Destin Armour scored 29 points to help the Lady Mustangs take a win in Greenville.
Elisabeth Joines added 21 points for Muhlenberg County (12-4), which won its fourth game in five tries.
Kendall Wingler poured in 45 points to lead Meade County (7-6).
MEADE COUNTY 17-21-20-14 -- 72
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 17-13-22-21 -- 73
Meade County (72) -- Wingler 45, Bradley 9, Gallimore 8, Hardesty 6, Aebersold 2, Griffen 2.
Muhlenberg County (73) -- Armour 29, Joines 21, Hauslein 11, Noffsinger 8, Boggess 3, Stovall 1.
OHIO COUNTY 70, FREDERICK FRAIZE 29
Madison Smith and Heaven Vanover scored 17 points apiece to lead the Lady Eagles in Cloverport.
Ohio County improved its record to 9-5.
Bailey Hurst scored 11 points to pace the Lady Aces (3-11).
OHIO COUNTY 13-13-24-20 -- 70
FREDERICK FRAIZE 4-6-11-8 -- 29
Ohio County (70) -- Smith 17, Vanover 17, Hudnall 10, Embry 4, Gaddis 4, Probus 4, Chinn 2, Kennedy 2.
Frederick Fraize (29) -- Hurst 11, Nottingham 9, Thurman 6, Weatherholt 3.
