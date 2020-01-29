Gavin Wimsatt scored a team-high 23 points, but No. 5 Madisonville-North Hopkins had too much firepower to overcome as the Red Devils fell 82-69 on Tuesday night at home.
Amari Wales added 14 points for the Red Devils (13-8), while Kenyatta Carbon and Jaiden Greathouse chipped in 11 points apiece.
“It sounds crazy, but I thought we got better tonight,” OHS coach Rod Drake said afterward. “We just missed too many layups. We had them on the ropes several times. We’d have chances to cut it to seven or nine — I don’t know how many five-point turnarounds we had. We’d miss a layup and they’d go down and score.
“We’re still playing a lot of young guys, so it happens. They’re the No. 5 team in the state for a reason. The tough part about it is we had a chance.”
Madisonville led 21-19 after the first quarter following a layup by Kenny White with six seconds left in the period, then the Maroons outscored the Red Devils 22-13 in the second frame.
Owensboro cut the deficit to four points late in the second quarter after a layup by Wales and a bucket in the lane by Ethan Pendleton, but White scored five points in a 7-0 run — including his corner 3-pointer at the horn — to push the Maroons ahead 43-32 at intermission.
Five quick points by Wimsatt keyed a 9-2 run early in the third quarter, but Madisonville reeled off a 10-1 run to pull ahead 58-42 with 3:49 left in the frame.
Wimsatt converted a conventional three-point play at 1:31 to help the Red Devils pull within 63-51 through three quarters.
“Gavin played really well tonight,” Drake said of the 6-foot-3 sophomore forward, who scored all of his points in the second half and hit Owensboro’s only 3-pointer of the night. “He played well and stepped up. We had some other guys step up and play well, we just didn’t make the basketball plays that we should’ve made.”
OHS cut the deficit to nine points twice in the fourth quarter, but Madisonville held on from there.
“When you play a team like that, they expose everything,” Drake said, “and that’s what happened tonight.”
White finished with a game-high 31 points for the Maroons (19-3), who won their eighth straight contest. Ksuan Casey added 18 points, and Marquise Parker posted 15 points.
“We knew it was gonna be tough coming over here to Owensboro,” Madisonville coach Matt Beshear said. “To come over here and get a win, I’m happy about that.”
For Drake, however, he’s viewing Tuesday’s game as a learning experience for his squad.
“We have to finish plays,” he said. “I think we get excited to get there, and then we don’t finish. We’ve got to get ready for (Evansville) Bosse next, and we’re trying to get ready for the district tournament.”
MAD.-NORTH HOPKINS 21-22-20-19 — 82
OWENSBORO 19-13-19-18 — 69
Madisonville-North Hopkins (82) — White 31, Casey 18, Parker 15, Johnson 8, Tow 8, Stone 2.
Owensboro (69) — Wimsatt 23, Wales 14, Carbon 11, Greathouse 11, Powell 8, Pendleton 2.
