If a high-level basketball player goes to the University of Kentucky, he knows there is no tiptoeing into the season. There won't be three or four games to get used to the big-time world where UK plays college basketball.
First out of the gate for this group of first-year players is a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup against Michigan State on Nov. 5 at Madison Square Garden. To prepare for that matchup, UK will see Georgetown College and Kentucky State in exhibition games.
Obviously, the Wildcats have been and will be getting more push going against each other in practice from an athletic and competition standpoint. But, UK has to see a team or two before it goes headlong into a matchup two weeks from now that will feature a hugely talented ballclub in Michigan State that many believe will be national champions.
John Calipari knows these warmups, and all the practices and midnight small-group shooting sessions in the world won't prepare his first-year guys, especially the young ones, for what they will see in the second game of the Champions Classic in midtown Manhattan.
Kentucky went against an all-world Duke team to open last season in Indianapolis in this same event and got blasted, 118-84. All that did was send the Bluegrass populace into a tailspin that took a couple of months to recover from.
There are considerable expectations for these Wildcats, and a lot of the weight of those hang with the guards and swing players who will do much of the scoring.
Sophomores Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley, along with major freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, could form a three-guard lineup that would have players like 6-foot-7 Keion Brooks and 6-6 players Johnny Juzang and forward Kahlil Whitney as the "bigs."
A high-profile matchup like Michigan State is the kind of game that gets the motors running for Hagans and Maxey. Even though this will be Maxey's first time out for UK, he has the personality that says he lives for these chances under the brightest lights.
UK had more than a couple of players go in a shell during last year's Duke win to open the season. This team could have the ability to resist that, and that will be put to the test from the opening tipoff against Michigan State.
The actual bigs for the Wildcats are Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery and graduate transfer Nate Sestina.
Sestina has ample college experience, including playing against Michigan State in the 2017-18 NCAA Tournament. But Sestina has little experience in the hyped environment of an ESPN preseason national event like the Champions Classic.
How Sestina handles this game will be as important as how the freshmen deal with these bright lights.
One thing about being Kentucky, there is no time for young players to grow up slowly. That will come in the first few weeks of the regular season, when there isn't much pressure in UK's schedule.
This first game will be a major learning lab for how well UK handles the heat of a big-time matchup.
