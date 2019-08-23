After losing 18 battle-tested seniors who led McLean County High School's football team to a stellar 8-4 season in 2018, the Cougars are ready to undertake a massive rebuilding job this fall in Calhoun.
"We lost a lot of talented, veteran players, no question about that," McLean County head coach Zach Wagner said. "We lost almost our entire offensive line; we lost our defensive line; we lost skill players who provided a lot of offensive production.
"What we're trying to build on more than anything else is finding leadership -- we miss that, and it's going to have to be developed with our returning players as well as our newcomers."
McLean finished strong last fall, winning its final four regular season games before routing Ballard Memorial 62-6 in the first round of the Class 2-A playoffs. The Cougars were eliminated from the postseason at Mayfield in the second round.
In 2018, the Cougars rushed for 4,037 yards, ranking sixth in the state in yards per game (336).
"It's going to take us time to develop this season," Wagner said. "This is a good group, and we're working hard to be the best we can be -- we just have a lot of players who need to gain varsity experience."
OFFENSE
The Cougars' Wing-T offense will be engineered by junior quarterback Matthew Miller, with returning senior standout Peyton Caraway also expected to see action at the signal-caller position.
Caraway was the team's leading rusher a year ago (1,038 yards, 10 touchdowns) and will see significant time at wingback, as well.
Joining Caraway in the backfield will be senior Landen Capps (587 yards, 7 TDs in '18), senior Houston Bolton and junior Connor Baldwin. The fullback slot will feature junior Andrew Munster (338 yards, 4 TDs in '18) and sophomore Zach Clayton.
Receivers include senior Jaden Nelson, junior Brady Dame and junior tight end Morgan Algood.
The line will feature a host of players, including tackles Jon Tarrance, Kenny Brooks and Chandler Moore, guards Jabin Wedding, James Haerle and Cameron Dukes and center Tyler Harberson.
"We want to do what we do," Wagner said. "Caraway is dynamic, and we have some talent at our skill positions. We may not bowl over people like we did last year, so we'll be relying more on deception this time around. It will be more about angles, pulling and trapping."
DEFENSE
McLean County's 4-2-5 set will feature Tarrance and sophomore Wes Wells at tackle, with Algood and Haerle at end.
Munster and Caraway are slated for duty at inside linebacker, with Capps and junior Gabe Whitmer at outside linebacker.
Last fall, Munster registered 151 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. Caraway made 54 stops, including six tackles for loss, with an interception.
The secondary will likely feature Nelson and Bolton at cornerback, with Baldwin playing free safety.
"We lost a lot of brute strength up front off last year's team," Wagner said. "So, our focus has been on sound technique and the importance of playing assignment football.
"We need to be in the right spots and work well together as a collective unit to have success on the defensive side of the ball this season."
SPECIAL TEAMS
Capps and Baldwin provide the Cougars with breakaway capability in the return game.
"Baldwin is quick and unafraid, and he proved last season that he's capable of making a big return in a big game," Wagner said. "Capps is explosive and has a great first step."
Senior Armando Rodriguez will handle the placekicking duties, and Caraway will be the punter.
"Special teams is an area we take very seriously around here," Wagner said. "Our kids understand how important this is to our success, and they work very hard at it."
OUTLOOK
Despite the loss of so many seniors, the Cougars will field a 45-player roster this fall -- thus, enthusiasm remains high within the program.
Still, McLean must avoid the injury bug to be a contender.
"We've got to stay healthy," Wagner said. "We don't have as much depth this season, so we need to keep our front-line players on the field as much as we can.
"Our focus is on getting stronger in the weight room and carrying out our assignments on the field of play. We need to be efficient, and we need to take care of the football."
COUGARS' SCHEDULE
OPPONENT|DATE|TIME
Aug, 24|at Eminence|5:30 p.m.
Aug. 30|at Ohio County|7 p.m.
Sept. 6|Union County|7 p.m.
Sept. 13|Muhlenberg County|7 p.m.
Sept. 20|Butler County|7 p.m.
Sept. 27|at Hopkins County Central|7 p.m.
Oct. 4|Owensboro Catholic|7 p.m.
Oct. 18|at Todd County Central|7 p.m.
Oct. 25|at Hancock County|7 p.m.
Nov. 1|Webster County|7 p.m.
