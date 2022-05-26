The No. 1 seeds in the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament held serve on a windy Wednesday afternoon as all four wrapped up the three-day event with championships at Merchant Centre Court.
Owensboro’s Dylan Mather defeated Grayson County’s Owen Brown 6-1, 6-3; Owensboro Catholic’s Ella Cason topped Daviess County’s Charly Hayden 6-3, 6-0; Cooper Danzer/Houston Danzer from Catholic edged Grayson County’s Chase Richardson/Griffin Powell 6-3, 6-3; and Catholic’s Aisha Merchant/Olivia Hayden beat Muhlenberg County’s Sarah-Cate Boggess/Baker Hardison 6-1, 6-1.
For Mather, a senior, the victory cemented his second consecutive regional crown.
“I played pretty well,” he said afterward. “The wind was definitely a big factor, but it affects both players. It’s just unfortunate. I had to definitely stay focused on the fact that it was affecting him just as much as me.”
Mather called it a “huge mental battle” adjusting to the vertical winds — with shots from one end of the court coming up short and others going long from the opposite side.
“I thought I played really consistent,” said Mather, who was also named the Luke Woodward Sportsmanship Award recipient. “Today, my focus was just on consistency, especially with the wind. It doesn’t favor my kind of style, putting the ball away. I really had to adjust.”
Mather previously defeated Brown in last season’s regional tournament finale, and two meetings earlier this season proved that the Grayson County standout would present another challenge.
“That was really what made me get up for this match,” Mather noted. “He’s here. He lost last year, and he’s trying to beat me. It’s not just like, ‘Oh, I’m going to roll over.’ Definitely, my competitive aspect helped.”
Cason also pointed to the wind as a cause for concern throughout her match, but it was something she was able to overcome.
“I think for both of us, it threw us off,” she said of herself and her opponent, Charly Hayden. “But we both played through it really well and played great games.
“Today, I was just working on staying calm and hitting through my shots. I knew if I stayed calm and did that and focused, I would be able to hit great today. I did hit great today, especially my serves were on point. She was hitting great, too.”
The regional title is also the second in a row for Cason, a freshman.
“It feels great,” she said. “I loved having my friends and family on the sidelines cheering for me through it all.”
And, Cason added, the victory didn’t come without its fair share of tense moments.
“Honestly, I think it’s a little more pressure since you have a high standard,” she said of winning her second straight. “I know a lot of people throughout the region, so just playing with my friends, it took off a lot of pressure. We’re all really nice to each other, and that helps.”
In girls doubles, Merchant/Olivia Hayden came away with the region championship after finishing as runners-up to Catholic teammates Emmy Moore/Sarah Kate Young in 2021. Olivia Hayden was named the female Luke Woodward Sportsmanship Award winner, and the two helped the Lady Aces capture the overall team championship.
“We had a strong girls team and we knew that,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said. “We just had really steady performances all year.”
Clayton also credited Danzer/Danzer for coming through at the end of the afternoon, helping the Catholic boys win the overall boys team competition as well.
“They had a good season all year,” Noel said of the sibling pair. “... Playing with your brother can’t be easy, but they do a great job. They put us on their backs and carried us to the promised land.
“I was happy for the boys, they really worked hard all year. It’s the closest group of kids I’ve ever coached.”
Daviess County finished runner-up on the girls side, while Grayson County placed second for the boys.
All finalists will automatically qualify for the KHSAA State Tennis Championships beginning May 31.
