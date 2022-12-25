When the Owensboro Daviess County 11U Mavericks baseball team was planning its annual Christmas festivities, the team’s players, coaches and parents wanted to do something different this year.
Instead of getting presents for one another, the team — a group made up of players from Daviess, McLean and Ohio counties — decided to gather clothes, toys, toiletries and other gifts and donate them to OASIS women’s shelter in Owensboro.
“We got to thinking, hey, these kids don’t need anything, they’ve got everything,” said Mavericks head coach Tony Ostria. “We got together and decided that it’d be better for us for everybody to bring something to donate and give back to the community.
“It was a good thing for the kids to understand that this is what Christmas is about. We ended up getting quite a bit of stuff, so we were very pleased about that.”
In fact, Ostra added, the output far exceeded anything he expected.
“Every kid and parent went above and beyond,” he said. “Some, through their work, were able to get donations. It was really nice, and the kids really understood why we were doing it.”
Ostria compared the situation to a game that the team played once when it traveled to an out-of-town competition, where players picked from a group of plastic cups and won whatever happened to be hidden inside. The prizes ranged from candy bars to a $5 bill.
“One of the boys, he was so ‘unlucky,’ he got six Twix bars and not the $5 bill or a baseball card,” Ostria said. “But at the end of the night, we were talking — we all laughed and thought it was funny — but there are kids out there that would’ve loved to get those Twix bars.
“The kids really felt that, so it helped them appreciate what that was and what we’re trying to do.”
And, he added, it’s all for a good cause at OASIS, a shelter for domestic violence victims and their children.
“It’s just a small thing, but it’s going to help a lot of kids and families,” Ostria said. “There are women in there with kids and they don’t really have anything.”
The Mavericks, Ostria said, are closer than most travel baseball teams — and he’d love to see similar efforts in the future to help the community.
Players include Myles Babbs, Elliott Blackburn, Parker Geary, Travis Kessinger, Gatlin Lindsey, Hunter Ostria, Carter Russell, Jaxton Scott, JT Stokes and Jaxon Underhill, while other coaches include Scott Lindsey and Bob Russell.
“We just got a really good group,” he remarked. “I’ve been around baseball my whole life, and it’s rare that you see it, but we’ve got a family with the Mavericks. We all get together periodically, all the parents are friends. It’s rare that we go a week and not talk to each other. The kids see that, too, so it’s just an awesome little thing we’ve got.
“We were just glad to be able to do something for the holidays and make a little bit of a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.