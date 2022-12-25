Baseball feature

Players and coaches with the ODC 11U Mavericks baseball team stand with toys, clothes, toiletries and other items they donated for the OASIS women’s shelter in Owensboro.

When the Owensboro Daviess County 11U Mavericks baseball team was planning its annual Christmas festivities, the team’s players, coaches and parents wanted to do something different this year.

Instead of getting presents for one another, the team — a group made up of players from Daviess, McLean and Ohio counties — decided to gather clothes, toys, toiletries and other gifts and donate them to OASIS women’s shelter in Owensboro.

