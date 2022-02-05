Several former University of Kentucky Wildcats are looking to make one last in-game impression before the 2022 NFL Draft in April.
Though prospects will get to showcase their skills at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, this week’s games — the East-West Shrine Bowl held Thursday and the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Saturday — are another chance to turn heads at the next level.
It didn’t take long for nose tackle Marquan McCall to stand out, either.
The 6-foot-3, 344-pounder from Detroit suited up Thursday night for the East team, which fell 25-24 in the game’s 97th annual competition. Despite the outcome, McCall recorded two big plays when he stuffed a run up the middle on 4th-and-goal during the first quarter and later forced pressure that led to a botched snap for the West squad.
McCall, who is generally considered a late-round pick in the draft, also made his mark in the days leading up to the game.
According to Pro Football Focus’s Anthony Treash, McCall played “with a mean streak and has upper-body strength that makes interior linemen’s lives hell.”
After dropping nearly 40 pounds entering his senior campaign at UK, McCall tallied nine tackles, 3.5 stops for loss and two quarterback hurries in nine games this past season. For his career, McCall finished with 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 31 games.
“The inconsistent production, lack of value generated from a non-every-down player and a suspension at one point in his collegiate career all hurt his stock,” Treash said, “but he is elevating it this week.”
According to The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs, McCall is “a bit of a throwback in his style of play” and should be picked around the seventh round of the NFL draft.
“True nose tackles are a dying breed, yet that is exactly what McCall brings to the table, and his low center of gravity and mass combine to make him someone who isn’t easy to uproot off the line of scrimmage,” Crabbs said. “... McCall, nicknamed ‘Bully,’ is every bit of a space-eater in the middle.”
McCall was the 38th Wildcat to accept an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game since 1954 and the ninth under head coach Mark Stoops. In Stoops’ tenure, he joins center Luke Fortner, who accepted an invitation but did not play in the game, along with Darrian Miller (2014), Za’Darius Smith (2014), C.J. Johnson (2015), Derrick Baity (2018), C.J. Conrad (2018), “Bunchy” Stallings (2018), Brandin Echols (2020) and Landon Young (2020).
Kentucky football will also feature three players — safety Yusuf Corker, Fortner and offensive tackle Darian Kinnard — in the 71st annual Senior Bowl on Saturday. The trio will suit up for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at 1:30 p.m. CT. The game will be aired on the NFL Network.
UK defensive end Josh Paschal accepted an invitation but will not play.
The three Wildcats are the most representatives at the contest since 2018 when UK sent Mike Edwards, Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Darius West. The Cats now has 46 all-time members, with 14 coming under Stoops.
Corker, a 6-foot, 204-pounder, played in 50 career games with 37 straight starting nods for the Wildcats. He totaled 240 career tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions, two quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. In 2021, he was third on the team with 81 tackles and eight pass breakups.
Fortner, a 6-6, 297-pound “super senior,” played in 54 career games for Kentucky. He graded at 84.5% for the 2021 season, including 19 knockdown blocks, after switching from right guard to center during the preseason.
Kinnard, a 6-5, 338-pounder, was a stalwart at right tackle this past season. Pro Football Focus evaluated Kinnard as one of only three Power Five tackles to grade at 85% or better as both a run and pass blocker. He was named a consensus first-team All-American and earned the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is annually has been given to the SEC’s top blocker since 1935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.