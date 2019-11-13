LEXINGTON
Walter McCarty has quite a bit of history with the University of Kentucky.
McCarty became a key part of one of the best teams in the history of Kentucky basketball -- the 1996 national championship squad that has been compared to some of the all-time great teams in the sport.
McCarty did a lot of heavy lifting to help UK to one of its most improbable wins ever, the Mardi Gras Miracle in 1994, where UK came from 31 points down in the second half to win at LSU, 99-95.
McCarty's 3-pointer with 19 seconds left gave the 11th-ranked Wildcats a 96-95 lead, their first since 1-0. McCarty had 23 points for Kentucky.
The University of Evansville Aces, now coached by McCarty, were the invited guests Tuesday for what was supposed to be a 25-point combination beat down/practice session for the Wildcats.
UK had its fresh No. 1 ranking to display for both UE and the Wildcat fans at Rupp Arena.
McCarty added one more bit of history to his résumé, and it's not something BBN will want to remember anytime soon.
A sizable group of UE fans were cheering, taking pictures behind the UE bench, and trying to comprehend the final numbers on the giant scoreboard hanging above them just a few minutes after it was over.
Evansville 67, Kentucky 64.
That is not a misprint, and this win was not a fluke.
UE outplayed the Wildcats, which they freely admitted.
"Maybe as a team we kind of overlooked them," sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley said. "Any team can come out and beat you. They were a lot tougher than us."
"We looked past them I think, we can't do that with anybody," freshman guard Tyrese Maxey said.
Quickley led UK with 16 points and Maxey had 15. No other UK player reached double figures.
McCarty outcoached John Calipari, which the UK coach freely admitted.
"Evansville deserved to win the game in every aspect," Calipari said. "They out-rebounded us, they out-toughed us, they made more threes, drove us for layups. I mean, they deserved to win.
"This was a great lesson for all of us, including me. We could say they got outplayed and I could tell you I got out-coached. He had his team better prepared than I had my team."
UK looked lost much of the night on both ends of the floor.
On an evening where the outside temperatures were in the teens, UK looked like a group that wanted to be spending time warming itself by a fire with a round of hot chocolate.
UK was outrebounded 38-35, but if there was a most meaningful rebound stat, UE would've won that by more than a dozen.
Want an example or two? UK had tied the game 53-all on a Nate Sestina fastbreak basket.
UE hit one of its nine 3s (KJ Riley) on its next possession to go back in front 56-53, then rebounded a UK miss. On its offensive possession, UE grabbed three offensive rebounds. Now, it turned the ball over with a shot clock violation, but got another defensive rebound off a UK miss, and went up 58-53 on a drive by Deandre Williams.
In a game like this, a sequence like that told a massive amount about why UK lost.
So did the assist numbers.
UK did not share the basketball, its six assists were the lowest number since it lost to Kansas State in the 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
McCarty talked a lot about his team playing connected.
"In basketball you are taught to rotate, you are taught to help, you are taught to step up and guys try to make tough plays," McCarty said. "They play with athleticism. So we combat that by 'ok come try to block it', move it, move it, move it and see if they make the extra effort."
Evansville played with pace and did a good job of not letting UK get going in transition.
"You let those kids get out in transition, you are not stopping them, that is how good they are," McCarty said of UK.
The Wildcats looked out of any kind of rhythm, and part of that may have been because sophomore guard Ashton Hagans was hampered with a leg injury.
"By not being able to really get after it, that's his game," Calipari said. "So we got to figure out whether we shut it down completely. And I was trying to say, let's get through this game and take some time, and probably should have had him take the game off. But, you know, we will see."
Calipari added that UK has a lot to figure out over the next few days. The Wildcats don't play again until next Monday.
This night and this game belonged to Evansville and the former UK national champion who is its head coach.
