PADUCAH -- McCracken County had a major question to answer ahead of Friday's 57-0 rout of Apollo in a Class 6A playoff opener at Marquette Stadium.
What would the Mustangs do without starting running back Hunter Bradley, whose 1,600-plus yard season was cut short with a severe leg injury last week against Christian County?
Enter Jeremiah Hughes and Carter Roland.
The pair combined for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
See Apollo/Page B3
"You've just got to prepare yourself mentally," said Hughes, who had 12 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns for the Mustangs. "My whole team was rallying around me, and my coach, of course, he put me on. You've just got to get the job done."
Hughes' 63-yard touchdown run, paired with a 44-yard rumble from Roland put the game out of reach in the first half. With 6:51 until halftime, it was 28-0.
Franklin Hayes 42-yard catch -- his second touchdown of the half and fifth touchdown in his last six catches -- with a two-point pass from Wheat to Pete Holmes, signaled the running clock with 5:38 until halftime.
At halftime, it was 36-0.
"You turn off all distractions and you play for No. 16," said Hayes, who had three catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns. "He's a great player and a valuable part of this offense. We wouldn't have gotten here without him. We played for him."
The Mustangs defense orchestrated an incredible turnaround, too, from shootout to shutout, six weeks removed from an 81-51 slugfest against Apollo in Owensboro.
In addition to those 51 points, McCracken allowed 686 yards (409 rushing and 177 passing).
On Friday, the Mustangs allowed 57 total yards (7 rushing and 50 passing), holding Apollo running back Harold Hogg to 16 yards on 12 carries.
Hogg ran 25 times for 358 yards and four touchdowns in that last meeting.
"They've been questioned all year," McCracken coach Marc Clark said of his defense. "We (the coaches) knew that they were better than, maybe, they had performed. The kids just came out and did their jobs tonight. I couldn't be prouder of them."
McCracken County 14 22 7 14 -- 57
Apollo 0 0 0 0 -- 0
MC: Elijah Wheat 7 run (Ben Schofield kick), 7-0, 7:09 1Q
MC: Franklin Hayes 10 catch from Wheat (Schofield kick), 14-0, 4:54 1Q
MC: Jeremiah Hughes 63 run (Schofield kick), 21-0, 11:40 2Q
MC: Carter Roland 44 run (Schofield kick), 28-0, 6:51 2Q
McCracken County Hayes 42 catch from Wheat (Wheat pass), 36-0, 5:38 2Q
MC: Hughes 2 run (Schofield kick), 43-0, 6:38 3Q
MC: Ethan McKendree 7 fumble return (Schofield kick), 50-0, 7:15 4Q
MC: Kolton Reeves 40 interception return (Schofield kick), 57-0, 3:40 4Q
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.