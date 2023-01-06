Shaylee McDonald scored a season-high 17 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team built an early lead before holding off Walsh for a 59-52 conference win Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
Even though it wasn’t the best shooting performance for the Panthers, co-head coach Nicole Nieman credited KWC’s defense for paving the way to victory.
“Just super proud of our players in the sense of we were missing good shots — we were taking good shots and not making them — and that can get really deflating, but then we would turn around and play 30 seconds of solid half-court offense,” she said. “That was huge, to be able to keep bouncing back, regardless of what the offense was doing. We had multiple shot-clock violations at critical times, or we’d make them shoot with less than five seconds on the shot clock.
“There were some solid defensive possessions, especially going down the stretch.”
Wesleyan (9-4, 5-1 in G-MAC) jumped out to an 8-0 advantage before claiming a 20-13 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Panthers then built their lead to 40-29 at intermission.
Walsh (5-8, 3-3) sliced the deficit to 45-40 heading into the final 10 minutes, and a 3-pointer by Emma Dretke pulled the Cavaliers to within 48-45 with 8:48 remaining, but a 9-3 run over the next 7:27 helped KWC secure the win.
McDonald made 6-of-8 shots from the field, including both 3-point attempts, and grabbed six rebounds with five steals.
Though McDonald hasn’t been playing up to her own standards, Nieman added, coaches have enjoyed watching the junior guard’s progression.
“This is all part of it,” Nieman said. “This is all part of the transition into becoming someone who’s going to score for us. We’ve stuck by her and kept pushing her, and she’s kept pushing herself. It’s cool to see it, because she has more stress than what she needs to, but it’s nice to see some rewards from all of the hard work.”
Tahlia Walton added 15 points with eight boards, and Shiya Hoosier chipped in 11 points for KWC, which shot 41.2% from the field despite making only 2-of-17 shots from beyond the arc (11.8%). The Panthers converted 15-of-21 foul shots (71.4%) with 14 turnovers leading to 12 Walsh points.
Morgan McMillen scored 13 points with eight rebounds and Lexie Scarton added 11 points for Walsh, which shot 39.2% from the floor, 4-of-19 from distance (21.1%) and 8-of-11 at the free-throw line (72.7%) with 20 turnovers leading to 17 points for KWC.
Wesleyan returns to action at home Saturday against Lake Erie, with tipoff set for noon at the Sportscenter.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 20 20 5 14 — 59
Walsh (52) — McMillen 13, Scarton 11, Dretke 9, Galaska 7, Hickey 6, Dyrlund 4, Neitzel 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (59) — McDonald 17, Walton 15, Hoosier 11, Nolot 8, Conley 6, Barga 2.
