Shaylee McDonald scored a game-best 17 points to lead the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team to a 60-47 conference win Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Corina Conley added 14 points for the Panthers (19-5, 15-2 G-MAC), who won their third consecutive outing.
KWC built a 16-9 lead in the first quarter and extended its lead to 35-23 at intermission, but Findlay didn’t go away quietly.
The Oilers (6-19, 3-14), who outscored Wesleyan 13-5 in the third period, trimmed their deficit to 40-38 on McKenna Stephens’s layup with 9:38 left in the game. However, back-to-back layups by Conley and Reeva Hammelman sparked a 15-3 run, with another Conley layup putting the Panthers up by 10 points with 2:29 left.
Findlay got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.
Hammelman finished with 11 points for KWC, which shot 42.9% from the floor and made 6-of-21 3-pointers (28.6%). The Panthers also converted 12-of-17 free throws (70.6%) with 15 turnovers.
Alyssa Ziehler paced Findlay with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Kate Ellis added 12 points. The Oilers were limited to 36% shooting from the field and 5-of-13 from distance (38.5). They made just 6-of-12 foul shots (50%) and committed 19 turnovers.
Wesleyan narrowly won the rebounding battle, 34-32, but was outscored 12-6 on second-chance opportunities. KWC claimed the edge in paint scoring (30-26), points off turnovers (15-11) and bench production (31-13).
The Panthers, who already secured a home game in the upcoming G-MAC Tournament, will look to avenge an earlier loss Thursday when they host Trevecca Nazarene at 5:30 p.m.
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 16 19 5 20 — 60
Findlay (47) — Ziehler 15, Ellis 12, Hapgood 6, Schweiger 5, Stephens 5, Hoyimg 2, Sammarone 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (60) — McDonald 17, Conley 14, Hammelman 11, Walton 8, Nolot 5, Hoosier 3, Barga 2.
