Hannah McKay poured in 26 points to lead the Aces at the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament Friday at Bullitt East High School.
Spencer Harvey added 17 points for Catholic (6-1).
The Lady Aces led 22-1 after eight minutes and extended their lead to 44-9 by intermission.
Fern Creek fell to 2-6.
FERN CREEK 1-8-5-2 -- 16
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 22-22-11-20 -- 75
Fern Creek (16) -- Davis 7, Young 6, Bradley 2, Hodge 1.
Owensboro Catholic (75) -- McKay 26, Harvey 17, Conkright 9, Goetz 7, Hayden 5, Maggard 4, Reid 3, Johnson 2, Riney 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 62, HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 59
Brooklyn Daugherty hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-best 21 points to drive the Lady Panthers past the Lady Storm in the Dairy Queen/Danny Annis Classic at Ohio County High School.
Katie Mewes scored 17 points and Adylan Ayer added 15 for DC, which won its sixth consecutive game to improve to 6-1.
Madison Grigg scored 14 points to pace Hopkins County Central (2-5).
DAVIESS COUNTY 11-11-19-16 -- 62
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 9-14-16-20 -- 59
Daviess County (62) -- Daugherty 21, Mewes 17, Ayer 15, Mason 3, Payne 3, Paige 3.
Hopkins County Central (59) -- Grigg 17, Fritz 11, Peyton 9, Ker. Reynolds 8, Sutton 6, Hollis 5, Jones 3.
CLARKSVILLE (TENN.) NORTHEAST 63, APOLLO 58
Cierra Bower scored 20 points to lift Clarksville Northeast past the E-Gals in overtime at the Russellville Food Bank Classic.
Kassidy Daugherty scored 15 points and Amber Dunn added 15 for Apollo, which fell to 4-3.
Northeast forced OT by outscoring the E-Gals 16-9 in the fourth quarter.
APOLLO 19-12-13-9-5 -- 58
CLARKSVILLE NORTHEAST 11-11-15-16-10 -- 63
Apollo (58) -- Daugherty 19, Dunn 15, Floyd 9, Sanders 8, Curry 7.
Clarksville Northeast (63) -- Bower 20, Moore 12, McCray 11, Smith 10, Mitchell 6, Flowers 2, Prince 2.
BULLITT EAST 72, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 57
Lexi Taylor led a deep and balanced attack with 13 points to help the Lady Chargers turn back the Lady Mustangs in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament at Bullitt East High School.
Destin Armour scored a game-best 16 points and teammate Elisabeth Joines added 15 for Muhlenberg County, which slipped to 6-2.
Bullitt East, which broke the game open with a 17-5 second-period run, improved to 5-1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12-5-16-14 -- 57
BULLITT EAST 17-17-22-16 -- 72
Muhlenberg County (57) -- Armour 16, Joines 15, Hauslein 7, Combs 6, Boggess 5, Noffsinger 5, Browning 3.
Bullitt East (72) -- Taylor 13, Elan 12, Granado 9, Scott 9, Griffin 6, Starr 5, Thornton 4, Reid 4, Merkle 4, Smith 2, E. Ezell 2, S. Ezell 2.
HOPKINSVILLE 58, OWENSBORO 36
Donisha Flowers scored 19 points to lead the Lady Tigers past the visiting Lady Devils in Hopkinsville.
Jakalya Epps scored 14 and Lakayla Samuel added 11 for Hoptown (4-3).
Krystell Pappas scored eight points to pace Owensboro, which fell to 2-6 with its fifth straight loss.
OWENSBORO 11-11-4-10 -- 36
HOPKINSVILLE 17-15-15-11 -- 58
Owensboro (36) -- Pappas 8, Williams 5, Sowders 5, Gonzo 5, Hughes 4, Lawrence 4, Gonzalez 3, Gibson 2.
Hopkinsville (58) -- Flowers 19, Epps 14, Samuel 11, Bellamy 7, Hinton 5, Lloyd 2.
MCLEAN COUNTY 65, BROWN 21
Eighth-grader Hailee Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Lady Cougars past overmatched Brown in the Delilah Gonzales Shootout at Taylor County High School.
Alyssa Burrough added 10 points for McLean County (4-4), and Hannah Hampton, who scored eight points, was Player of the Game.
The Lady Bears (4-6) got eight points from Jah Maia Bowen.
MCLEAN COUNTY 12-17-18-18 -- 65
BROWN 6-4-7-4 -- 21
McLean County (65) -- Johnson 15, Burrough 10, Hampton 8, Fraley 8, Blades 7, Rush-Owen 7, McMahon 6, Patterson 2, Bell 2.
Brown (21) -- Bowen 8, Johnson 5, Butler 4, Kaelin 4.
BOYSOWENSBORO CATHOLIC 55, TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 41
Ji Webb poured 23 points to drive in the Aces to victory in the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic at Butler County High School in Morgantown.
Catholic led 34-28 through three quarters, then put the game away with a 21-13 burst over the final eight minutes.
The Aces (4-2) also got 10 points from Brian Griffith.
Deonte Toliver scored 15 points and Austin Rager added 10 for the Rebels (2-4).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14-14-6-21 -- 55
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 9-12-7-13 -- 41
Owensboro Catholic (55) -- Webb 23, Griffith 10, Scales 8, Hartz 6, McFarland 6, Mundy 2.
Todd County Central (41) -- Toliver 15, Rager 10, Morrow 6, Stuard 4, Andrews 4, Johnson 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 72, TRIGG COUNTY 63
Devyn Powers scored 19 points to drive the Hornets past the host Wildcats in the KME Christmas Classic in Cadiz.
Trey Curry and Colton Wethington added 12 points each for Hancock County (2-5).
Jordan Myles scored 30 points to pace Trigg County (3-4).
HANCOCK COUNTY 18-20-14-20 -- 72
TRIGG COUNTY 13-10-20-20 -- 63
Hancock County (72) -- Powers 19, Curry 12, Wethington 12, Keown 11, Ferry 3, Dixon 2, Ogle 2.
Trigg County (63) -- Myles 30, J. Vaughn 10, Cunningham 10, Adams 7, K. Vaughn 5, Bridges 1.
JEFFERSONTOWN 64, OWENSBORO 34
Brandon Rayzer-Moore scored 14 points and Jalen Fairman added 13 as the Chargers belted the Red Devils by 30 in the Century Mortgage Derby City Jam at Fern Creek High School in Louisville.
Unbeaten Jeffersontown (7-0) blitzed Owensboro with a 20-2 second-quarter run to take command.
The Red Devils (5-2) got 14 points from Isaac Humphrey and 10 points from Amari Robinson-Wales.
OWENSBORO 13-2-10-9 -- 34
JEFFERSONTOWN 18-20-22-4 -- 64
Owenbsoro (34) -- Humphrey 14, Robinson-Wales 10, Hayden 4, Carbon 2, Brown 2, Wimsatt 1, Greathouse 1.
Jeffersontown (64) -- Rayzer-Moore 14, Fairman 13, Anderson 10, Oglesby 8, Steadman 8, Johnson 5, Logsdon 4, Owens 2, Campeau 2.
NELSON COUNTY 72, DAVIESS COUNTY 52
Bryce Riley scored 20 points to lift the Cardinals over the Panthers in the Webster County Holiday Classic in Dixon.
Nelson County (6-4) used a 20-9 second-quarter run to take control of the contest.
Cole Burch and Hunter Gibson each scored 11 points for Daviess County, which fell to 4-5.
DAVIESS COUNTY 13-9-12-20 -- 52
NELSON COUNTY 19-20-11-22 -- 72
Daviess County (52) -- Burch 11, Gibson 11, Barron 9, Bivens 6, Stratton 6, Johnson 6, Thomson 3.
Nelson County (72) -- Riley 20, McGill 13, Livers 12, Skrine 10, Mattingly 6, Wright 3, Fraley 2, Fenwick 2, Tongue 2, Bose 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 74, MEADE COUNTY 52
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 25 points to drive the host Fighting Tigers past the Green Wave in Harned.
Isaac Seeger scored 14 points and both Brock Lucas and Justin Shrewsberry added 12 for Breck County (6-1), which won its fifth straight game.
Fighting Tigers coach Patrick Critchelow posted the 200th coaching win of his career.
Casey Turner scored 13 and Mitchell Dozier added 12 for Meade County (2-4).
MEADE COUNTY 11-15-10-16 -- 52
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 21-17-20-16 -- 74
Meade County (52) -- Turner 13, Dozier 12, Decker 7, Blankenship 6, Johnston 5, Abell 4, Beavin 3, Crump 2.
Breckinridge County (74) -- Mitchell 25, Seeger 14, Lucas 12, Shrewsberry 12, Morris 7, Irwin 2, O'Donoghue 2.
LOUISVILLE WESTERN 81, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 45
Jahnoi Lee scored 18 points to lead the Warriors past the host Raiders in the Dental Designs of Owensboro Christmas Classic at Whitesville.
Western (5-4) went on a 31-9 second-period run to pull away from Trinity, which got 14 points from Ethan Howard.
WESTERN 13-31-18-19 -- 81
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10-9-11-15 -- 45
Western (81) -- Lee 18, Sinneson 13, Foreman 11, Hinkle 9, Neal 7, Johnson 6, Starling 5, Jones 4, Ward 3, Shannon 3, Taylor s.
Whitesville Trinity (45) -- E. Howard 14, Foster 9, Hall 7, Wathen 6, Wright 4, Huff 2, Edge 2, G. Howard 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.