McKay drives Catholic past OHS

Owensboro Catholic's Hannah McKay was too much to handle for the Owensboro Lady Devils on Friday night.
The Lady Aces 6-foot senior forward scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and made four steals to lead Catholic past OHS 46-27 in a girls' high school basketball game at the Sportscenter.
"I thought we played pretty well in the first quarter," Catholic High coach Michael Robertson said. "Other than the first quarter, we didn't look very well.
"We're standing around holding the ball way too much on offense. We lost a lot of scoring from last season and we're still searching for someone to score, other than Hannah -- it's just a work in progress."
Catholic dominated the early going, bolting to an 8-0 advantage and leading 19-4 by the end of the first period -- thanks to 10 points from McKay and a ball-hawking defense that helped force eight Owensboro floor mistakes.
"Our defense was pretty good in the first half," Robertson said. "It set the tone for us."
Tamia Smith opened the second quarter with a free throw for OHS, but then the Lady Aces went on a 10-0 run that essentially put the game away. A 16-footer by Kaylyn Sowders just before the halftime horn pulled the Lady Devils within 29-7 at intermission.
McKay scored four points as Catholic scored eight of first 10 points of the second half to provide the Lady Aces their largest lead of the game -- 37-9 -- with just under four minutes to play in the third period.
Reserves from both squads dotted the floor late in the third quarter and throughout the fourth.
Owensboro Catholic (135, 2-0 in 9th District) finished 15-of-42 from the floor for 36% made 11-of-19 foul shots for 58%, and turned the ball over 12 times.
OHS (4-10, 1-2) was led by A'Lyrica Hughes, who scored seven points.
The Lady Devils were 9-of-28 from the field (32%), 8-of-16 from the foul stripe (50%), narrowly won the rebounding battle (27-26), but were victimized by 24 turnovers.
OWENSBORO 4-3-10-10 -- 27
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-10-8-9 -- 46
Owensboro (27) -- Hughes 7, Smith 4, Hrabalikova 4, Gibson 3, Gonzo 2, Lawrence 2, Worth 2, Sowders 2, Chambers 1.
Owensboro Catholic (46) -- McKay 20, Henning 6, Harvey 5, Goetz 4, Conkright 3, Head 2, Johnson 2, La. Keelin 2, Le. Keelin 1, Hayden 1.
