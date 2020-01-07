BROWNSVILLE -- Hancock County, a young and talented team with a bright future, simply couldn't match up with Owensboro Catholic star Hannah McKay on Monday night.
A 6-foot senior forward, McKay dominated the girls' All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament championship game -- producing game-highs of 22 points and 18 rebounds as the Lady Aces rolled to a 57-31 victory over the Lady Hornets at Edmonson County High School.
Catholic, the defending All 'A' Classic small-school state champion, will make a return trip to Richmond on Jan. 22 they challenge the 10th Region winner in a first-round game at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena.
"There are only a few teams that have won (the All 'A' Classic) in consecutive years," OCHS coach Michael Roberston, "and we're excited to have an opportunity to do that."
On Monday, McKay set the tone for Catholic, which jumped in front 19-6 by the end of the first quarter and increased that advantage to 29-15 at intermission -- by which time McKay, a Murray State University signee, had produced 14 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and an assist.
"She's the most dominant force in the 3rd Region, in my opinion," Robertson said of McKay. "She brings a lot of energy, goes to the glass hard, and she never gets tired.
"I thought we did a good job of speeding up Hancock County in the first half. They like to play fast, but I think we made them play a little faster than they wanted to play -- at times, it led to some easy transition baskets for us."
The Lady Aces (12-5) continued their solid play in the third period -- getting 3-pointers from McKay, Spencer Harvey and Katie Riney in a 23-8 burst that pushed the lead to 50-23 entering the final eight minutes of action.
Hancock County could draw no closer than 23 down the stretch.
"When McKay wants to go get the basketball, she can go get it," Lady Hornets coach Kevin Husk said. "And, they're a veteran team with players who do a really good job of looking for her in the offense.
"We're a young team that made some young passes against a long, experienced team, but thought we played hard and we'll learn a lot from playing this game."
McKay did the vast majority of heavy lifting for Catholic, which did not feature another player with more than seven points. Forward Ally Maggard led the Lady Aces with four assists.
OCHS finished 22-of-42 from the field (52%) but only 6-of-13 from the foul stripe (46%), won the rebounding battle (33-28) and turned the ball over 18 times.
Seventh-grader Karmin Riley and eighth-grader Lily Roberts each produced nine points and seven rebounds to pace Hancock County, which made 14-of-45 floor shots (31%) and only 1-of-6 free throws (17%). The Lady Hornets committed 20 turnovers.
HANCOCK COUNTY 6-9-8-8 -- 31
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-10-21-7 -- 57
Hancock County (31) -- Roberts 9, K. Riley 9, Duncan 7, Poole 4, House 2.
Owensboro Catholic (57) -- McKay 22, Maggard 7, Harvey 6, Riney 5, Head 5, Reid 3, Rice 3, Henning 2, Johnson 2, B. Hamilton 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.