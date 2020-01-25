Hannah McKay posted a game-best 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Owensboro Catholic High School Lady Aces played lockdown defense to take a 41-25 win over Murray in the quarterfinals of the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state basketball tournament Friday morning at McBrayer Arena on the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Richmond.
With the win, Catholic advances to Saturday’s semifinals to face Walton-Verona at 12:30 p.m. CT.
McKay scored nine points in the first quarter to help the Lady Aces (15-7) establish an early 11-5 lead.
Murray’s Makenzie Turley answered with eight points of her own in the second quarter, helping the Lady Tigers (9-10) pull within 18-13 at intermission.
See Lady Aces/Page C3
The second half, however, was all Catholic.
McKay scored 14 points after halftime — seven points apiece in the third and fourth quarters — to help the Lady Aces pull away. Catholic led 27-20 through three periods, then outscored Murray 14-5 in the final eight minutes.
“She did what I asked her to do,” Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson said of McKay. “She’s a blessing. I asked her to get inside, and her and Ally Maggard went to work today. When we got the ball inside, we scored almost every time. That’s where our advantage was, and we wanted to take advantage of our athleticism.”
Spencer Harvey added eight points for the Lady Aces, who also got six points and six rebounds from Maggard. Catholic finished with a 22-10 advantage in paint scoring.
McKay also dished out three assists, and Isabella Henning swiped a game-high four steals.
For the game, Catholic shot 38.1% from the field, including 3-of-15 from 3-point range (20%), while making 6-of-9 attempts from the free-throw line (66.7%). The Lady Aces turned the ball over only seven times.
Murray, led by Turley’s 14 points, was limited to just 22.5% shooting from the floor and 3-of-14 from distance (21.4%). The Lady Aces forced 16 floor errors leading to a 23-6 edge in points off turnovers.
“Offensively, we struggled again, but defensively, we’re locked in,” Robertson said. “I feel like we’re focused on the game plans. Our guards are doing a really good job of guarding people.
“We’re just guarding man to man and knowing who we want shooting, who we want to put the ball on the floor — and we’re guarding shots.”
One area Robertson wants to see cleaned up is rebounding. The Lady Tigers finished with a 33-27 edge on the boards, leading to an 8-4 advantage in second-chance scoring.
Moving on, the Lady Aces will face a Walton-Verona squad — the same team Catholic defeated in last year’s All ‘A’ Classic championship game.
“We’ve just gotta be ready,” Robertson said. “It’s gonna be another tough one. They’re a well-coached team and fundamentally sound, so we’ve got to be locked in again.”
MURRAY 5-8-7-5 — 25
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11-7-9-14 — 41
Murray (25) — Turley 14, Carver 9, Jones 2.
Owensboro Catholic (41) — McKay 25, Harvey 8, Maggard 6, Hamilton 2.
