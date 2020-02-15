Senior wing Hannah McKay scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and swiped five steals to lead the Owensboro Catholic High School girls’ basketball team to a 65-26 win over Owensboro on Friday night at OHS.
The Lady Aces (19-9, 5-1 9th District) led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter, but increased defensive pressure allowed them to get out and run in the second period — with Catholic outscoring OHS 19-6 in the frame to build a 32-14 halftime advantage.
Despite his team’s shooting woes from outside — Catholic made just 3-of-19 attempts from outside for 15.8% — coach Michael Robertson was pleased with the Lady Aces’ defensive effort.
“We got plenty of shots, but we just weren’t hitting shots tonight,” he said. “I think when the game really changed was when we started pressing, and they really struggled getting the ball up the court.”
McKay finished with 15 first-half points, with many of her opportunities coming from offensive rebounds and opportunities under the basket.
“Just going to the glass like I ask her to do every single game,” Robertson said of McKay’s performance, which included 10 second-chance points. “We want her on the offensive glass a little bit more than she has been, and I thought she did a good job of that tonight.”
Isabella Henning finished with nine points, seven steals, six assists and four rebounds for the Lady Aces, who led 51-22 after the third quarter and cruised to victory.
“Henning has played really well for us,” Robertson said of the senior guard, who recorded nine points and nine steals in Tuesday’s win over Christian County. “She’s very active, and when she gets steals, we’re turning them into points.”
Ally Maggard added eight points for Catholic, while Owensboro (5-22, 1-5) got eight points apiece from Nia Gonzo (six rebounds) and Tamia Smith (eight rebounds).
The victory also sealed the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 9th District for the Lady Aces, but Robertson knows it doesn’t mean much once the postseason begins.
“This is the 9th District,” he said. “Once it’s tournament time, you throw all the records out the door, and you’ve got to come ready to play.”
- Earlier Friday, McKay was voted the co-3rd Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, along with Meade County’s Kendall Wingler. With the distinction, McKay becomes a finalist for Kentucky Miss Basketball.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 13-19-19-14 — 65
OWENSBORO 8-6-8-4 — 26
Owensboro Catholic (65) — McKay 26, Henning 9, Maggard 8, Head 7, Goetz 4, Harvey 3, Conkright 2, Johnson 2, Riney 2, Traylor 2.
Owensboro (26) — Gonzo 8, Smith 8, Hughes 4, Williams 4, Gibson 2.
