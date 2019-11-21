McKay makes it official with Murray State hoops program

Hannah McKay decided on playing college basketball for Murray State back during the summer. She made that choice official on Wednesday, signing with the Racers in a ceremony at Owensboro Catholic's media center.
McKay, a 6-foot forward, is the final signee of Murray women's basketball coach Rechelle Turner's 2020 class.
"It's a good fit. I've known Coach Turner for awhile, she's a great coach, we had some battles ourselves when she was at Murray," Catholic girls' coach Michael Robertson said.
"She'll fit in well with that group, I think she can come in and contribute right off the bat for them if she keeps working."
McKay led Owensboro Catholic last season with 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Through three seasons with the Aces, McKay has scored 1,147 points and pulled down 567 rebounds.
As one of the top returnees in the 3rd Region this season, McKay will be asked to do more for the Lady Aces in her senior season. Both McKay and Catholic will be looking for more double-doubles this season.
McKay was the Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year last season.
McKay was a 2019 All-State second-team selection by the Courier-Journal and honorable mention by the Lexington Herald Leader. During her time with the Lady Aces, she has helped guide them to two KHSAA Sweet 16 appearances, and this past season the All 'A' state championship and trip to the KHSAA state tournament semifinals.
McKay has scored over 1,000 points for Catholic and was the All 'A' State Tournament Most Valuable Player last season. She was also a Kentucky Junior All-Star last summer.
She has worked a lot to extend her shooting range, and will likely be a small forward at Murray.
"I would guess she'll be a 3, she's not really a back to the basket type player," Robertson said. "She gets up and down the floor well and she's extended her range. She can hit outside shots, think that will help her in college."
McKay decided on Murray last summer, after her first visit there.
"It just felt like home, I loved all the players," McKay said.
McKay spent most of last summer working on her shooting. "I wanted to expand my range," McKay said. "Last season was pretty amazing, I just want to get back to the state tournament."
Robertson thinks McKay can make an early impression at Murray.
"Her athleticism is going to be what sets her apart from the other girls," Robertson said. "The other thing, just realizing it's a little bit different, it's going to be a job. That's the biggest thing she'll have to learn. She's a hard worker and she'll succeed there. The biggest thing is the adjustment."
McKay wants to be more of a defensive presence this season, and that will help her in the future as well.
"Hannah has fantastic athletic ability that allows her to impact the game all over the floor," Turner said from Murray. "Hannah's physical gifts and tenacity can change games in a multitude of ways on both ends of the floor, and she projects as a tremendous rebounder and defender at this level. Hannah brings a championship pedigree that will be critical as we continue to build a culture of excellence at Murray State."
