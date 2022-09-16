Nicole Haerle finished with eight kills, two aces and a block, and Riley Hudson added 15 assists with an ace and a block as McLean County topped Webster County in four sets Thursday night in Calhoun.

The Lady Cougars won 25-17, 25-19, 13-25, 25-23.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.