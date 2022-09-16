Nicole Haerle finished with eight kills, two aces and a block, and Riley Hudson added 15 assists with an ace and a block as McLean County topped Webster County in four sets Thursday night in Calhoun.
The Lady Cougars won 25-17, 25-19, 13-25, 25-23.
Rachel Roberts had six kills and a block for McLean County (5-13), while Laney Colburn added 12 digs, five kills and four aces.
Webster County slipped to 3-9.
APOLLO SWEEPS HOPKINSVILLE
Elise Wilson finished with seven kills and a block, Ava Fazio added six kills with two blocks, Abie Butterworth posted six kills with three aces, and Ahalia Ramirez passed for 17 assists with two blocks and two aces in the E-Gals’ 25-21, 25-14, 25-14 win in Hopkinsville.
Other top production for Apollo came from Jenna Dant (three kills, one block); McKenna Mason (seven assists, four aces); Kaley Dickinson (five digs, three aces); Kelsey Dickinson (four digs, one ace); and Ella Alvey (four aces, four digs).
The E-Gals improved to 7-7, while Hoptown fell to 2-7.
GIRLS SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 0Ginny Young scored three goals to lead the Lady Aces at home.
Maddie Hayden added two goals for Catholic (9-3-1), with Katie Riney adding a goal and two assists. The Lady Aces also got assists from Sophia Hayden, Mallary Bailey, Jahaira Ward and Annie Helwig.
Madisonville fell to 4-8-1.
MEADE COUNTY 7, OWENSBORO 1Sydney Lovett scored the lone goal for the Lady Devils during a loss in Brandenburg.
Chandler Worth was credited with 26 saves in goal for OHS (5-8).
Meade County improved to 6-4-2.
