Corbin Martin clubbed a three-run inside-the-park home run to help lift McLean County to a 4-1 high school baseball win over Barren County on Monday in Calhoun.
Martin’s shot, which landed out of the reach of Barren County’s left fielder and rolled to the outfield wall, came with two outs in the sixth inning and broke a 1-1 tie.
Cruz Lee went 2-for-3 with a double for McLean County, and Jax Lee also went 2-for-3.
With the win, the Cougars improved to 16-13 — the most wins for the program since 2006.
BARREN COUNTY 010 000 0 — 1 3 1
McLEAN COUNTY 000 004 x — 4 8 0
WP-J. Lee. LP-Brown. 2B-C. Lee (M). 3B-Whitaker (M). HR-Martin (M).
TENNIS CATHOLIC SWEEPS OHS
The Owensboro Catholic tennis teams captured a pair of wins at Moreland Park.
The Catholic girls won 4-1 behind wins from Maddie Meyer and the doubles tandem of Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden. Other points for the Lady Aces were by default.
Owensboro got a doubles win from Emma Embry-Riley Hunt.
On the boys side, Catholic took a 5-0 win with singles victories from Matthew Hyland, Luke Pfeifer and John Wathen. Doubles winners were Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer and Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant.
