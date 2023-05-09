Corbin Martin clubbed a three-run inside-the-park home run to help lift McLean County to a 4-1 high school baseball win over Barren County on Monday in Calhoun.

Martin’s shot, which landed out of the reach of Barren County’s left fielder and rolled to the outfield wall, came with two outs in the sixth inning and broke a 1-1 tie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.