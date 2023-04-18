Jaelin Groves struck out eight batters to help the McLean County High School baseball team capture a 6-2 win over Union County on Monday in Morganfield.
HB Whitaker added a double for the Cougars, who improved to 7-9 overall.
Brock Cullen finished with a triple for the Braves (6-8).
McLEAN COUNTY 000 330 0 — 6 4 1
UNION COUNTY 020 000 0 — 2 6 3
WP-Groves. LP-Wheatley. 2B-Whitaker (M). 3B-Cullen (U).
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 10, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0
The Aces were limited to three hits and committed three errors in a loss in Evansville.
Oliver Clark clubbed a home run and a double for Memorial (3-4).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 000 — 0 3 3
EVANSVILLE MEMORIAL 430 003 — 10 9 0
WP-Schulz. LP-Hyland. 2B-Clark, Collins, Lynch (M). HR-Clark (M).
GIRLS TENNIS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, GRAYSON COUNTY 0
The Lady Aces swept competition at the Owensboro Tennis Complex, picking up singles wins from Ella Cason, Aisha Merchant, Elizabeth Hayden, Julia Marshall, Isabelle Reisz and Maddie Meyer.
The doubles victors for Catholic were Hayden-Ella Grace Buckman, Marshall-Reisz and Mary Ava Evans-Anna Katherine Wathen.
BOYS TENNIS GRAYSON COUNTY 6, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3The Aces fell at OTC despite doubles wins from Cooper Danzer-Houston Danzer and Patrick Hauke-Joseph Merchant.
Catholic also got a singles point from Cooper Danzer.
